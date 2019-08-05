Manchester Financial Group Announces "Topping Out" of the New U.S. Navy Headquarters Building in Downtown San Diego

"This is an exciting day," said Rear Admiral Bette Bolivar, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, "Not only because it marks a key milestone in the Navy moving into what will be a world-class, state-of-the-art new facility commensurate with our mission, but also because it marks a milestone in a truly unique public-private venture between the Navy and the private sector."

Once the Headquarters is completed and the U.S. Navy accepts the building, Manchester Financial Group will perfect the ground lease for the masterplan and move forward in developing the rest of the land.

"We are ecstatic that we are on schedule for the topping out of the iconic Navy Headquarters building. The completion assures the ultimate realization of Manchester Pacific Gateway, a magnificent mixed-use hotel, retail and office development," said Chairman Emeritus of Manchester Financial Group, Papa Doug Manchester.

When completed, Manchester Pacific Gateway will feature five buildings totaling three million square feet within eight-city blocks, including the new 17-story Class-A office building for the U.S. Navy headquarters.

"The Navy Headquarters is a remarkable building which will serve as the administrative offices for 1,700 Navy and civilian employees. Our Turner team utilized 3,467 pieces of structural steel to erect the structure, and the project has required more than 163,000 man-hours to construct. The Navy Headquarters stands in the heart of the Manchester Pacific Gateway and sets the stage for future development," said John Greenip, Vice President and General Manager of Turner Construction Company.

The final project will include:

* Block 1: 1.9-acre plaza; 29-story, 467,000-square-foot office tower; 68,000 square feet of retail; 198,000-square-foot luxury boutique hotel with 235 rooms.

* Block 2: 29-story, 1 million-square-foot convention center hotel with 1,100 rooms and 200,000 square feet of meeting space; 37,000 square feet of supporting retail.

* Block 3: 11-story, 197,000-square-foot office building and 75,000 square feet of retail; 17-story, 373,000-square-foot U.S. Navy headquarters Class A building.

* Block 4: Eight-story, 186,000-square-foot office tower; and 91,500 square feet of retail; Four-story, 28,500-square-foot office tower; and 63,500 square feet of retail.

