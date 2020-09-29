Manchester Financial Group Completes Navy Headquarters

Manchester Financial Group is also pleased to announce IQHQ's acquisition of five of the seven blocks to develop a mega life science campus within the masterplan. "This incredible development will be the catalyst for biotech to relocate to downtown San Diego and will be the driving force for life sciences growth and expansion," stated Papa Doug Manchester, Chairman of Manchester Financial Group. "With the entrepreneurism and leadership of IQHQ, and Alan D. Gold, San Diego will be one of the largest biotech clusters in the world."

Manchester Financial Group will retain blocks 1A&B with a 1,035-room waterfront hotel and 1.9-acre plaza; while IQHQ will develop blocks 2A&B, 3A, & 4A&B which will include life science offices, retail, and a museum.

"We are pleased to complete this significant acquisition – as a San Diego-based company, we are truly excited to help realize a magnificent waterfront development dedicated to the advancement of life sciences," said Tracy A. Murphy, President of IQHQ. "Once complete, this project will meet the growing demand for life science space and attract top tenants and talent with a premier, urban, mixed-use waterfront campus including laboratory, office and retail space."

The project promises to contribute more than 4,000 permanent jobs, $50 million in annual taxes and fees, and over $15 billion in economic benefits. "The contribution to the local economy will be significant," stated Perry Dealy, Development & Construction Manager for the project. "We are excited to deliver a premier life sciences real estate development and elevate San Diego on the world-stage."

