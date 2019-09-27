Manchester Police Athletic League Receives Donation from the National Police Association

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association announced today a $500 donation to the Manchester, NH Police Athletic League (MPAL) to honor and support their mission.

MPAL connects cops and kids through free athletic, educational, and enrichment instruction to help kids make the right choices and become productive members of the community. MPAL provides programs for kids ages 5-18 and is currently offering Aikido, Ambassadors, Arm Wrestling, Boxing, Cooking, Judo, Powerful Voices, and Wrestling.

MPAL's Values:

Connecting Cops & Kids: MPAL is dedicated to connecting police officers with community youth to foster positive relationships and community connectedness.

Building Champions: MPAL strives to provide positive role models, expert coaching and a safe environment to build champions "in and out of the gym."

Bringing the Community Together: MPAL works in conjunction with local businesses, nonprofits, and academic institutions to broaden our reach and strengthen our network of support.

Developing Youth: MPAL helps participants become contributing members of the community by teaching the values of respect, responsibility, accountability, and the importance of giving back.

PAL clubs, cadet and explorer groups are the preeminent career orientation and experience programs for young people contemplating a career in law enforcement or a related field in the criminal justice system. They offer young adults a personal awareness of the criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, competition, and other activities. Additionally, the programs promote personal growth through character development, respect for the rule of law, physical fitness, good citizenship and patriotism.

The Manchester, NH Police Athletic League can be contacted at 409 Beech Street, Manchester, NH 03103 (603) 626-0211 and online at https://www.facebook.com/MPAL409BEECHST/

NationalPolice.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.

