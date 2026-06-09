Mancini Announces New Leadership Roles Focused on AI and Immersive Technology

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mancini Duffy, a national architecture and design firm with a legacy spanning more than 100 years, known for its tech-forward approach, announces the appointment of two new leadership roles within its research and development arm, the Design Lab. The roles formalize years of investment in virtual reality, augmented reality, and, in recent years, artificial intelligence, reinforcing the firm's long-standing commitment to advancing how architecture is imagined, tested, and delivered.

"Artificial intelligence presents a transformative and positive opportunity for our industry" - Christian Giordano Post this Eric Hull, AI Integration Lead, Mancini Jeff Anderson, Immersive Technologies Lead, Mancini

Eric Hull has been named AI Integration Lead, while Jeff Anderson has been appointed Immersive Technologies Lead. These newly created positions build on work already embedded in Mancini's practice and are intended to foster expertise that extends beyond a general understanding of emerging technologies and their impact, while accelerating Mancini's investment in research and forward-thinking design processes.

"Artificial intelligence presents a transformative and positive opportunity for our industry," says Christian Giordano, President and Co-Owner of Mancini. "As AI actively reshapes the AEC industry, we remain focused on integrating advancements thoughtfully into practice. By investing in dedicated expertise, we're ensuring we not only keep pace with change, but help shape how these tools are applied in meaningful ways."

In his new role, Hull will lead efforts to develop and implement AI-driven solutions that streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and give project teams more time to focus on creativity and client outcomes.

"AI isn't a magic wand. The flashy tools are welcome when they arrive, but the more meaningful and, sometimes, less glamorous work is rebuilding the foundation of our information systems so that, as AI capabilities evolve, we have something solid for them to work with," says Hull. "Mancini genuinely encourages experimentation, and that freedom allows us to move quickly. My focus is on creating tools that integrate naturally into how people work, improve communication with clients, and ultimately bring more value to the work and freedom to the people doing it."

On the immersive technology side, Anderson will oversee the continued development of Mancini's proprietary virtual and augmented reality tools, including the firm's patented platform, The Toolbelt, which enables clients and project teams to experience and interact with designs in real time.

"The ability to experience a space before it's built fundamentally changes the design process," says Michael Kipfer, Principal and Design Director at Mancini. "Jeff's leadership will ensure we continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in immersive design."

By enabling stakeholders to engage with projects in immersive environments, Mancini is empowering more informed decision-making throughout the planning process. In his new role, Anderson will focus on advancing the platform through workflow refinement, software evolution, and enhanced user experiences that drive client return on investment.

"Our goal is to make immersive technology practical, intuitive, and impactful," says Anderson. "Helping clients experience their spaces before they're built improves collaboration and ultimately leads to better outcomes. I'm excited to continue building on these capabilities in ways that create meaningful value for both our teams and our clients."

Together, these appointments represent a significant step forward for the firm's Design Lab and its broader mission to lead innovation in architecture. By doubling down on research and development, Mancini is reinforcing its commitment to evolving the design process and delivering smarter, more efficient solutions for clients.

ABOUT MANCINI:

Mancini Duffy is a national award-winning design firm with a legacy spanning over 100 years. Headquartered in New York City, Mancini has regional offices in Millburn and Red Bank, New Jersey, Phoenix, Arizona, Seattle, Washington, Tampa and West Palm Beach, Florida. Known for its forward-thinking approach and commitment to innovation, the firm integrates cutting-edge technology with design excellence to shape the built environment for the future.

SOURCE Mancini Duffy