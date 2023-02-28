Mancini Duffy Announces 7-Year Lease Extension at Millburn Regional Office and Sets Eyes on North Jersey Expansion

MILLBURN, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National architecture and design firm Mancini Duffy, headquartered in New York City, has signed a seven-year lease extension for the firm's Millburn, New Jersey, office at 374 Millburn Avenue. Brokered by JLL, the deal signifies Mancini's continued commitment to delivering innovative design solutions in the Northern New Jersey area.

Located in Millburn's Business District at historic Schoolhouse Plaza, Mancini's regional office caters to the firm's core and growing sectors, including corporate, aviation, multifamily, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences. Since opening in 2017, the office has worked with clients like Mars Wrigley, Sax LLP, and Energy Capital Partners to create a buzz in the New Jersey market.

"We've seen an opportunity to engage in cutting-edge projects in Northern New Jersey," says John Anthal, Principal and Aviation Practice Director. Anthal leads the Millburn office after being with Mancini for about a decade, working with clients in New Jersey, such as Bell Works and multiple airline clients at Newark Liberty International Airport. "Our Millburn office has its own unique culture and local presence while maintaining the creativity and ingenuity Mancini is synonymous with. Building such an energetic and collaborative team over the past several years has been extremely exciting, and that enthusiasm is reflected in our relationships with our clients."

Mancini will fully renovate its current space to account for growing staff numbers and add the firm's signature Design Lab, where it will conduct design sessions in a virtual space using Mancini's patent-pending software, The Toolbelt. Since Covid, Mancini has expanded upon The Toolbelt's capabilities, allowing multiple users from any location to explore and manipulate 3D models in real-time with immediate output. In addition, Millburn's Design Lab will provide an immersive hub for clients to use the technology in a local, in-person, and collaborative environment.

"There is really exciting growth happening at Mancini right now, not just in terms of geographic expansion," said Christian Giordano, President and Co-owner of Mancini, who will celebrate his tenth year as the firm's president this upcoming fall. Since taking ownership, Giordano, William Mandara Jr., CEO, and their partners have invested in an extensive R+D program that focuses on taking a proactive approach, inventing new technologies that are revolutionizing the design process. "We know the challenges clients face in the New Jersey market. Not only does our approach have a track record of changing how clients engage throughout the design process, but the depth of our local knowledge has been vital to our success in the project's outcome," said Giordano.

"Last year, we established an office in Red Bank, and this year we are excited to continue to grow in our Northern New Jersey location. We are heavily rooted in New Jersey, and as we all know, the various regions of this state take pride in their differences," says Mandara, a lifelong Paramus resident. "John Anthal and the Millburn office have a solid reputation after five years of designing award-winning projects. We are excited about the future as we continue to expand both our team and clientele."

Mancini has worked with numerous companies in New Jersey, including Rutgers University, The Fidelco Group, Valley National Bank, TTT Hospitality, The Connell Company, Madison Field House, KPMG, and Guardian Life Insurance.

Mancini stands out as a technology-first design firm specializing in architecture, interiors, and planning of the built environment. With 100+ employees, Mancini is a national firm with headquarters in New York City and regional offices in Millburn and Red Bank, New Jersey. The firm builds on 100+ years of expertise with a contemporary, entrepreneurial spirit and is dedicated to leveraging technology that enhances the design solutions we deliver to our client's toughest challenges. Our designers push the boundaries of design and technology in the dedicated Design Lab, which serves as the in-house incubator for our natural curiosities.

