Mancini Duffy Expands to Southwest Region

Industry Leaders Ben Ayers and Hannah Hackathorn to Co-Lead New Phoenix Office

PHOENIX, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mancini Duffy , a national design firm with a 100+-year-old history and tech-driven approach, is pleased to announce the opening of its sixth regional office in Phoenix, Arizona. This expansion to the Southwest region brings Mancini's pioneering design solutions to a thriving new market, spearheaded by industry leaders Benjamin Ayers, AIA, NCARB, and Hannah Hackathorn who have joined the firm as principals and co-directors of the new office.

Ben Ayers and Hannah Hackathorn to Co-Lead Mancini Duffy's New Phoenix office Photo credit: Lauren Ayers

"Our new Phoenix office represents an exciting chapter in Mancini's growth," says Christian Giordano, Mancini's president and co-owner. "We are committed to bringing our tech-forward design approach integrating our patented software, The Toolbelt, coupled with our exceptional project execution to this vibrant market. With Ben and Hannah's leadership, we look forward to building strong client relationships and delivering outstanding projects that enhance the built environment in the greater Southwest region."

With over 22 years of experience, Ayers has led dynamic teams and designed significant projects throughout the Southwest region. Known for his diverse background, strategic vision, and leadership approach within the industry, he will help drive the growth of the new office by applying Mancini's forward-thinking design methodologies mixed with his collaborative approach to client services. His design philosophy is rooted in environmental responsibility with notable projects, including Chandler City Hall, a National AIA COTE Top Ten Green Project, and Shade Platform which received the Award of Merit, AIA National Small Projects. Currently, he is the Chair of the Planning and Zoning Board for the City of Mesa, and he has mentored future architects and designers as a guest critic, lecturer, and studio instructor at Arizona State University, University of Colorado, and University of Arizona. Ayers formerly worked for Gensler, Shepley Bulfinch, DLR Group, and SmithGroup.

"Co-leading Mancini's Phoenix office is a tremendous opportunity," Ayers says. "We are eager to engage with the local and regional community to introduce our tech-centric design approach, ensuring that our projects resonate with the unique needs and aspirations of the Southwest region."

For over 24 years, Hackathorn has led design disciplines for North America, viewing technology as an enabler to collaborate smarter and better. She's a proponent of the client journey, ensuring clients are part of the experience and decision-making process and she'll bring this fresh perspective to the Southwest region. As a former employee of Mancini in New York City, she looks forward to returning to the firm with her passion for crafting customized end-user experiences while integrating aesthetics with practicality - aligning with Mancini's ethos of delivering client-centric design solutions. Hackathorn formerly worked for Gensler, STUDIOS Architecture, and Unispace. During her seven years at Unispace in New York City, Hackathorn was instrumental in growing the global design-build firm's East Coast presence. Hackathorn's project for Sunbelt Investment Holdings, Inc. (SIHI) in Phoenix won an AZRED Award, as well as an IIDA Southwest Design Award.

"We're excited to bring Mancini's state-of-the-art design capabilities to Phoenix," says Hackathorn. "Our focus will be on creating an authentic experience for our clients infused with our New York City mindset and speed-to-market approach designing spaces that align with their goals and visions."

Mancini's expansion to Phoenix will offer a comprehensive range of architectural and interior design services, supported by the firm's advanced technological resources and a strong commitment to client-focused solutions and dedication to excellence in design - ensuring unparalleled service and transformative project outcomes. At the core of Mancini's success is its commitment to seamlessly integrating technology with the firm's recently patented software, The Toolbelt, a platform for real-time project visualization and interactive client collaboration. This tool has been instrumental in enhancing the efficiency of the firm's 360 Design process.

ABOUT MANCINI:

Mancini is a national design firm with a 100+-year-old history and a tech-forward approach. A full-service design firm specializing in architecture, planning, and interior design, Mancini is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in Millburn and Red Bank, New Jersey, Seattle, Washington, and West Palm Beach, Florida. The firm complements its century of expertise with a contemporary entrepreneurial spirit and technological skill for clients in the commercial, aviation, healthcare, education, financial and professional services, retail, multi-family residential, restoration, institutional, religious, sports, tech, life sciences, and media sectors. The firm is known for designing iconic projects like TSX Broadway in Times Square, Omnicom Group's national offices, and major aviation projects. Mancini is dedicated to leveraging technology that enhances the design solutions it delivers for its clients' toughest challenges with its patented technology, The Toolbelt.

