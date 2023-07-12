MANCINI SHENK FOUNDING PARTNER JOHN SHENK NAMED AMONG THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEGAL LEADERS IN AMERICA

LOS ANGELES , July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique litigation law firm Mancini Shenk announced today that Founding Partner John Shenk has been listed in the first Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation guide. This seminal guide honors the burgeoning legal talent infusing traditional and innovative practices with fresh energy and forward-thinking perspectives.

"This is our inaugural guide dedicated to those who will define the future of the legal profession," states the publisher. "After reviewing thousands of candidates, we're confident the future is in good hands."

Shenk resolves the most complex corporate stalemates in his role as a neutral member of company boards—public, private, and closely held companies, including many family-owned enterprises, partnerships, and LLCs. Understanding how business paralysis and deadlocked boards can decimate a company, Shenk serves as an appointed third-party to move company boards past infighting and indecision to agreement and reduced exposure to shareholder lawsuits.

Additionally, Shenk's experience includes partnership disputes, derivative lawsuits, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and self-dealing claims, unfair competition, trade secret misappropriation and real estate litigation.

As Lawdragon emphasizes the essential diversity, talent, and determination embodied by the new generation of legal leaders, Shenk's recognition in this prestigious guide represents his commitment to these values and his standing as a key player in shaping the future of law.

About Mancini Shenk

Mancini Shenk LLP is a premier Los Angeles-based law firm, specializing in a range of litigation and trial services for individuals and businesses. With their modern, efficient approach, they provide expert legal counsel across various industries, including but not limited to shareholder litigation, business divorce, and alternative dispute resolution. Their mission is to leverage their unique blend of experience and innovation to solve their clients' most challenging legal problems.

