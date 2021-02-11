Mandalay Bay and Anheuser-Busch Announce Multi-Year Naming Rights Partnership for Sports and Entertainment Venue

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino today announced it has entered into a multi-year naming rights agreement with industry-leading beverage company Anheuser-Busch. The deal, negotiated by MGM Resorts International, will rename the resort's 12,000-seat sports and entertainment venue in Las Vegas the "Michelob ULTRA Arena."

The agreement's integration will feature a variety of assets inside the Michelob ULTRA Arena and at select bars and lounges throughout the property. Anheuser-Busch will have the opportunity to sponsor various activations and exclusive on-property special events through the duration of the agreement.

"We're pleased to welcome Anheuser-Busch, a company we have great admiration for, as our naming rights partner at Mandalay Bay," said Chuck Bowling, President and COO for Mandalay Bay. "As the leader in the entertainment industry, we look forward to working with the Anheuser-Busch team in our shared commitment to providing guests unforgettable entertainment experiences."

The newly named Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas is one of the industry's leading destinations for live events, hosting professional and college basketball, major-artist concerts and championship boxing, among others. The arena is home to the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, and has hosted high-profile events including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events, Latin GRAMMYs, NHL Awards, Latin Billboard Awards, International Swimming League's world finals, Miss USA pageant, and more.

Matt Davis, Head of U.S. Sports Marketing for Anheuser-Busch, said, "Las Vegas is one of the world's most exciting sports and entertainment destinations, and Mandalay Bay is regularly in the midst of all of that excitement. As the world returns to traveling and enjoying entertainment, we look forward to all of the events to come at the Michelob ULTRA Arena."

In 2019, the arena completed a venue refresh with major renovations that enhance the guest event experience, including upgrades to the venue's seating, concourse and in-arena signage, food and beverage options, locker rooms, technology and lighting system.

About Mandalay Bay:

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is set on 120 lush acres featuring Mandalay Bay Beach, a tropical pool paradise with real sand. The Michelob Ultra Arena, award-winning restaurants, exhilarating entertainment, unique shopping, Shark Reef Aquarium and the 2-million-square-foot Mandalay Bay Convention Center combine to make Mandalay Bay a distinctive Las Vegas resort destination. The resort offers three distinct hotel experiences: Mandalay Bay with 3,211 luxurious rooms and suites reflecting a modern tropical ambiance; Four Seasons Hotel, a AAA Five Diamond hotel offering 424 rooms and suites; and the luxury all-suite Delano Las Vegas. Mandalay Bay is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit mandalaybay.com, call toll free at (877) 632-7800 or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Anheuser-Busch:

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 100 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

