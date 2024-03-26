Mandated Reporter Academy Brings Evidence-Based Training Solution to Market

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- d'Vinci Interactive has launched Mandated Reporter Academy, a comprehensive, evidence-based, online training solution for people obligated to report child abuse. At the heart of the solution is the iLookOut for Child Abuse training course, an interactive training program developed by a team of professionals from Penn State College of Medicine, including original course creator Dr. Benjamin Levi, and experts in abuse prevention and reporting, and online learning.

The interactive iLookOut program has a video-based storyline that immerses learners in realistic scenarios, challenging them to make decisions on how to respond to possible abuse. This approach prepares mandated reporters to meet their professional, ethical, and legal responsibilities.

Recognizing the challenges organizations have in making sure their employees and volunteers receive this essential training, d'Vinci has licensed iLookOut and related educational resources from The Penn State Research Foundation. d'Vinci can tailor the course to meet the varied training requirements mandated across all states and for different types of organizations.

iLookOut is the recommended course for Head Start nationwide, is certified in Pennsylvania and Maine, and meets training requirements for those states. The iLookOut curriculum in Mandated Reporter Academy was developed and modified based on a significant study funded by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. That study found that learners taking the iLookOut course had greater changes in knowledge and attitudes about the subject matter than standard online mandated reporter training. Other studies have also shown that iLookOut has more innovative features, such as gamification and microlearning, than other available mandated reporter training solutions.

Beyond the core iLookOut course, Mandated Reporter Academy provides additional training and support materials, catering to both individual and institutional needs. For organizations, Mandated Reporter Academy offers powerful tools to efficiently distribute, manage, and report on training completion and certification. The tools help organizations streamline the compliance process and ensure that their employees and volunteers are well prepared to act in the best interest of the children they serve.

States and organizations can implement Mandated Reporter Academy, including the iLookOut online course by contacting d'Vinci at [email protected].

d'Vinci Interactive specializes in creating educational experiences that combine creative design, educational content, and technology solutions. d'Vinci pushes the boundaries of online education in critical areas such as child abuse prevention and reporting.

