DALLAS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandatly Inc. announces the launch of Forever Free Edition of its Privacy Management Software Solution to help companies meet and demonstrate privacy compliance for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD and other global privacy laws.

It is becoming impossible to comply with privacy regulations without an automated system that analyzes and manages regulatory requirements across the organization. Mandatly Enterprise-Grade level software solution offers the following benefits for companies to timely and efficiently comply with global privacy laws.

Automates privacy management program and ensures compliance by automating complex or high volumes of activities.

Built-in intelligence to analyze and assess risks, provide recommendations.

Enhanced dashboard and reporting capabilities provide visibility and enable decision-making.

Forever Free Edition is a great benefit for small and growing businesses to comply with the privacy regulations without a spend, while medium and large enterprises can use the Free Edition as a starting point and upgrade later if needed, said Mickey Shah, Co-Founder and CTO, Mandatly Inc.

Mandatly Privacy Compliance software provides substantial functionality, user experience, and ease of use for customers. Features and benefits of Privacy Management Software include:

Cookie Compliance

Scans website to detect all cookies and trackers. Configurable cookie banner to generate consent records.

Data Subject Request (DSR) Management

Predefined process to manage Data subject requests enabled with automated data discovery, workflow-driven response in a secured customer portal.

Data Inventory and Mapping

Establishes an inventory of systems and provides visibility into data elements, classification, mapping, and flows.

Assessment Automation

Predefined assessments and workflow-enabled built-in process, resulting in increased efficiency, accuracy, and audit trail.

A free version of Privacy Management Software Solution can be upgraded to paid version anytime. For more information on Mandatly solutions overview and pricing, visit Mandatly overview

About Mandatly Inc.

Mandatly provides a comprehensive and up-to-date Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that will help companies of all sizes confidently and efficiently comply with complex data privacy regulatory requirements. As consumer information is shared across different segments, compliance requirements and legal obligations can become costly for businesses, which will negatively affect consumer trust and relationships with the businesses over time. We believe an integrated, comprehensive, and process-driven technology solution is required and best delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS) due to the dynamic and continuously evolving landscape of privacy laws.

There are many privacy software solutions available in the current market that offers incomplete and fragmented solution; however, companies are looking for a one solution to manage all phases of privacy program management. Mandatly integrated, comprehensive and end-to-end privacy management solution builds a solid foundation for privacy program management, allowing companies to address current privacy regulatory requirements and prepare for emerging privacy laws without duplication of efforts. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, and backed by a global team, Mandatly helps customers worldwide demonstrate privacy compliance, reduce risk, and build trust.

