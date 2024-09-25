Mandatory Notification of Trade

Paratus Energy Services Ltd

Sep 25, 2024, 12:35 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") (the "Company") has been notified of a trade completed by a fund managed by Lodbrok Capital LLP, a close associate to board member Joachim Bale. For further information, please see the attached mandatory notification of trade.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in articles 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

