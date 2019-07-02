Mandisa Had the Residents of UGM Dallas Center of Hope Women and Children's Homeless Shelter Riding High at Celebrate Freedom 2019

DALLAS, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of concert goers flocked to the Texas Motor Speedway for DFW's annual Celebrate Freedom Event, also in attendance were special guests from UGM Dallas Center of Hope Women and Children's Homeless Shelter and Calvert Place Men's Shelter. The UGM Dallas guests were treated to an evening of food and fun. They were surprised with an exclusive meet and greet with Mandisa, who even got on the ladies bus to say goodbye and take selfies. The residents of UGM Dallas Center of Hope Women and Children's Shelter could not stop smiling. Mandisa's Grammy Award winning song, Overcomer, has become the theme song for the women at the shelter. Click for Photos

The women and children, many of which were once subjected to homelessness and abuse, experienced the feeling of being VIPs at this all-star lineup music event featuring recording artists: For Mandisa, King & Country, We are Messengers, Micah Tyler, Austin French, Pat Barrett, and Justin Mason.

"Mandisa is truly a role model for young girls and women all over the world. She is such a nice person too. Our ladies were thrilled to meet her," stated UGM Dallas CEO, Bruce Butler.

Many of the homeless in Dallas/Fort Worth are families with children who find themselves living in a car or on the streets due to illness or loss of a job. It's too hot for them to live in a car so they seek shelter. UGM Dallas wants to support these families and help them rebuild their lives by providing safe shelter, food, job readiness training and life skill classes along with love and respect. They can only do this with the help of individual and community donors. Please text CELEBRATE to 41411 or visit, www.ugmdallas.org to donate.

UGM Dallas serves over 4300 individuals and families annually. For more information, visit www.ugmdallas.org.

