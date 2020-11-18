Mando Awarded the Brand Pillar in 'Autonomous Technologies' of Ford

'Brand Pillars' is the brand value pursued by 'Ford'. Every year, Ford awards the corresponding award with the Brand Pillar as a major award name in 'WEA (Annual World Excellence Awards)'. This year's Brand Pillar Awards had four categories [# Winning Portfolios, # Autonomous Technologies, # Propulsion Choices, and # Connected Services], and were awarded to excellent companies in each category. Of those, Mando won the Brand Pillar Award in the category of 'Autonomous Technologies'. Last year, Mando won the Brand Pillar Award in the category of 'Safe'. Winning the award for two consecutive years is the highest honor for Mando.

Ford recognized STO (Steering Torque Overlay) of Mando. STO is part of vehicle driving (steering) system and is mounted on heavy duty trucks. STO is currently produced in Mando America (MCA, Georgia) and supplied locally to Ford.

This year's (22nd year) 'WEA' was held online (virtual) due to COVID-19. Seong Hyeon(Steve) Cho, Executive Vice President (Head of Steering BU) of Mando, who attended the awards in ceremony stated, "It is certainly an honor to be presented with the World Excellence Award two years in a row" and "As a strategic partner with Ford, we will do our best efforts to provide the solution for steering system and electrification technology of brake system as well."

SOURCE Mando