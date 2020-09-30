Mandolin Livestream and #iVoted Join Forces on Election Day for Largest Music Festival of the Year, Breaking Records in Support of Voter Turnout

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandolin , a digital platform designed to help artists, venues, and fans connect through live music, will join forces with the influential #iVoted festival on November 3 to host the largest single-day digital concert on record, encouraging people to vote in exchange for access to the Election Day livestream music event.

Selected for their top streaming status, more than 600 artists will perform during the music festival, which begins on Tuesday, November 3 and ends on November 4.

Here's how it works: Voters can RSVP to access the show(s) of their choice by taking a selfie 1) with their blank mail-in ballot, or 2) from outside of their polling place, and submitting it online via the RSVP at www.ivotedfestival.com beginning on October 1 at 10:00 AM EST in exchange for a link to the livestream festival on Election Day. Fans who are not 18 by 11/3/20 can RSVP with a video letting #iVoted know what election they will be 18 for and why they're excited to vote. Fans who aren't U.S. citizens, or who are otherwise unable to vote will be able to RSVP as well. Sign up for the organization's email list via their website to be alerted when the RSVP system goes live.

Earlier this week, #iVoted announced that Colin Meloy (of The Decemberists), Jim James (of My Morning Jacket), and Chris Thile will be participating, putting the artist lineup at 600 and counting.

Additional confirmed artists include: A Conversation w/ W. Kamau Bell and Living Colour, Chris Thile, A Conversation w/ Julien Baker and Rhea Butcher, Greensky Bluegrass, Wes Walker, Citizen Cope, Drive-By Truckers, grandson, Brian Courtney Wilson, Joywave, Jukebox the Ghost, Julia Nunes, Kam Franklin of The Suffers, My Brightest Diamond, The Dresden Dolls, The Polyphonic Spree, Vacationer, Yonder Mountain String Band, Geographer, 3OH3!, Saves the Day, Taking Back Sunday, an exclusive appearance by Olympic Gold Medalist Anthony Ervin and more. All artists announced to-date can be found on the #iVoted website.

"Mandolin is on a journey to redefine live entertainment and to bring music back to the stage. The #iVoted Initiative has the artists and the passion, and Mandolin has the digital know-how to make this happen in the new normal," said Mary Kay Huse, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Mandolin. "We're excited to help musicians get closer to fans through new livestream and digital technologies. It's also part of our mission to make our communities better in the process, which perfectly aligns with the mission of #iVoted."

"I love hashtag activism and protesting, all of it, but voting is really one of the best ways to make tangible change, now and in the future," said Emily White music entrepreneur and Founder of #iVoted. "In the face of yet another disruption, I'm inspired by Mandolin and all of the creative minds working together to solve and create new avenues for artists, fans, voters, and activists to make change."

About Mandolin:

Mandolin helps artists and venues create connections with fans and prosper through the music they produce. We intentionally push the boundaries of livestream, giving artists the right tools to create content, share it widely, and then better understand how fans engage. Mandolin gives artists the ability to build a digital strategy, all while giving fans unprecedented access to the artists they love. To learn more about how Mandolin is bringing live music back to the stage, visit mandolin.com or Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter .

About #iVoted:

The #iVoted festival is the brainchild of longtime music industry entrepreneur Emily White of Collective Entertainment, along with Mike Luba of Madison House, and musician Pat Sansone of Wilco. The direct result of a music manager suggesting that we combat American's poor voter turnout with free concert tickets, #iVoted launched during the 2018 U.S. midterm elections, activating over 150 venues in 37 states in support of voter turnout on Election Night. Countless acts performed, including Billie Eilish, Playboi Carti, Maggie Rogers, and more. For more information, visit www.ivotedfestival.com or Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Keri Kirschner, Pivot Marketing / [email protected] or 646.717.2848

Mark Satlof, Shore Fire Media / [email protected] or 718-522-7171

Team #iVoted / [email protected]

SOURCE Mandolin

Related Links

https://www.mandolin.com

