Mandy Moore and Viola Davis Sparkle in Forevermark Diamonds at the 71st Annual Emmy Awards

"The inspiration for my Emmys look was "American glamour", and nothing defines glamour more than the timeless Forevermark diamonds I am wearing tonight," said Mandy of her look.

Mandy's stylist, Cristina Ehrlich, shared details of her look, "Brilliant Forevermark diamonds are all we could think of when deciding on what to pair with Mandy's look for tonight. The gown was inspired to be a classic Americana aesthetic, so diamonds felt true to that, and I love that Forevermark diamonds are sourced responsibly."

Nominee Viola Davis of How to Get Away with Murder radiated classic Hollywood glamour in her red-carpet look, pairing her black and white ensemble with show-stopping diamond necklaces and timeless princess-cut diamond studs for a look totaling over 97 carats.

"Viola asked me to bring "the perfect diamond studs," so we started there, and I immediately thought of Forevermark. Then, we fell in love with Forevermark's diamond choker and how beautifully it sat on her neck. We just couldn't stop there, so we added another necklace and then another and it became a major diamond necklace moment!" said Viola's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, of her look.

Forevermark diamond looks at the 71st Emmy Awards include:

Who: Outstanding Leading Actress in a Drama Nominee Mandy Moore, This Is Us

The Look:

Forevermark Light Fall Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold, 15.41 ctw

Light Fall Diamond Earrings set in White Gold, 15.41 ctw Forevermark by Premier Gem Pear Diamond Bypass Ring set in Platinum, 2.00 ctw

Pear Diamond Bypass Ring set in Platinum, 2.00 ctw Forevermark Setting Diamond Eternity Band set in 18k White Gold, 2.97 ctw

Setting Diamond Eternity Band set in White Gold, 2.97 ctw Forevermark Cornerstones Diamond Eternity Band set in 18k White Gold, 3.22 ctw

Cornerstones Diamond Eternity Band set in White Gold, 3.22 ctw Forevermark by Imagine Bridal Diamond Eternity Band set in 18k White Gold, 3.00 ctw

Who: Outstanding Leading Actress in a Drama Nominee Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

The Look:

Forevermark Degrade Line Necklace set in 18k White Gold, 33.61 ctw

Degrade Line Necklace set in White Gold, 33.61 ctw Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Choker set in 18k White Gold, 12.35 ctw

Diamond Choker set in White Gold, 12.35 ctw Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Line Necklace set in 18k White Gold, 32.76 ctw

Diamond Line Necklace set in White Gold, 32.76 ctw Forevermark by Rahaminov Oval Diamond Ring set in Platinum, 10.32 ctw

Oval set in Platinum, 10.32 ctw Forevermark Princess Cut Diamond Studs set in 18k White Gold, 8.21 ctw

