Maneesh K. Goyal Appointed President and Executive Chairman of Interluxe Group

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interluxe Group, the preeminent luxury-focused experiential agency, today announced that Maneesh K. Goyal has been appointed President, Experiential and Executive Chairman. This announcement follows his appointment to the company's Board of Directors in July 2025. Emma Gwyther will assume the role of Founder and Strategic Advisor, where she will continue to provide strategic guidance and advisory support to the team as the combined company accelerates its long-term vision and growth trajectory.

Quinn

Goyal is a recognized trailblazer in the experiential marketing world, known for his creativity, innovation, and leadership. He founded two respected agencies, MKG and Pink Sparrow, where he partnered with brands such as Google, Delta Air Lines, and Warby Parker. He is also the owner of the acclaimed New York restaurants Passerine and Temple Bar. Goyal brings a rare blend of entrepreneurial vision, operational discipline, and a deep understanding of integrated marketing campaigns across experiential, digital activation, and strategic communications.

"Joining this team represents the chance to build something extraordinary—the foremost experiential agency serving the world's most iconic luxury brands," said Goyal. "Our mission is to craft experiences that move people and elevate brands."

"Maneesh is a proven leader who understands the power of live experiences to build connection and community," said CEO Nick Van Sicklen. "His track record of creating and scaling enduring agencies makes him the perfect person to lead our experiential division into its next chapter."

In addition to Goyal's appointment, Lisa Michetti has been promoted to Executive Vice President. In this role, she will oversee daily operations, provide team leadership, and drive the successful delivery of key client programs. Edward Gwyther has been promoted to Vice President of Live Experiences, where he will continue to lead the planning and execution of high-impact live events.

The strategic partnership of Interluxe Group and North & Warren has been on a trajectory of significant growth, reinforced by a strategic investment from Mountaingate Capital in January 2025 and the acquisition of the leading luxury-focused strategic communications agency, Quinn, in August 2025. The combined company is an integrated marketing platform for luxury brands, bringing together proprietary audience data with best-in-class strategy, experiential, communications, media, and digital marketing capabilities.

"Interluxe Group has always been about creating unique experiences for luxury brands, driving engagement, and connecting with affluent consumers, and I'm excited to continue to support the company's continued growth," said Emma Gwyther.

About Interluxe Group and North & Warren

Interluxe Group is the leading luxury-focused experiential marketing agency. The company helps luxury brands drive customer acquisition and brand loyalty with powerful strategy, design, and immersive brand experiences. Interluxe Group serves luxury brands across the automotive, travel, fashion, jewelry, wine, and spirits end-markets. For more information on Interluxe Group, please visit www.interluxegroup.com.

North & Warren is a global, digital-first media and marketing company connecting luxury brands with affluent and high-net-worth audiences. The company executes fully integrated marketing campaigns across a portfolio of lifestyle media assets, exclusive commerce partnerships, and proprietary digital and creative solutions. For more information on North & Warren, please visit www.northandwarren.com.

About Quinn

Quinn is a luxury-focused, integrated communications agency. From offices in New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, and London, the firm provides strategic communications and solutions, including storytelling, earned media, brand and media partnerships, influencer marketing, creative ideation, and thought leadership, to many of the most prominent luxury brands across travel and hospitality, residences, wine and spirits, yachting, private aviation, and restaurants. For more information on Quinn, please visit quinn.pr/ .

SOURCE North & Warren