Manetu Announces Two New Products to Simplify California Prop 24 Compliance

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manetu, Inc. has added two new products to its industry-leading Consumer Privacy Management (CPM®) platform: The Manetu Consent Manager and Manetu Attribute Manager.

Both products facilitate compliance with California's Consumer Privacy Act, which voters in the Golden State recently strengthened through their overwhelming support of Proposition 24. Prop 24 creates a dedicated enforcement agency for CCPA and closes certain perceived loopholes in the 2018 privacy law.

The Manetu Consent Manager automates the collection, recording and handling of data-use consent for any business affected by CCPA or other privacy laws requiring consent. Businesses that use Manetu's CPM platform can take advantage of the Consent Manager to both comply with consent-capture requirements and demonstrate compliance in the event of an audit or enforcement action. Unlike competing services, CPM directly operationalizes consent changes within your organization, saving its customers time and money and reducing their regulatory risks.

The Manetu Attribute Manager, which operates within the CPM platform, allows consumers self-service access to the personally identifiable attributes that enterprises hold on them. Using the Attribute Manager, consumers can update, correct, delete or download their data covered by CCPA.

"Manetu's self-service model and automatic data reconciliation ensures that enterprise data on their consumers is up to date and compliant with the latest rules," said Moiz Kohari, CEO. "With the recent passage of Proposition 24, many enterprises are looking for simple, affordable and automated tools for compliance. Manetu's Consent Manger and Attribute Manager fit the bill and are available today."

For more information, contact: [email protected], +1 (314) 455-7063

Manetu, Inc. is the developer of the Consumer Privacy Management (CPM®) platform, a groundbreaking software-as-a-service offering end-to-end management of consumer data privacy and consent. Manetu was founded and is led by industry veterans who have created and supported platforms that control hundreds of billions of dollars in asset movements in markets around the world. www.manetu.com

