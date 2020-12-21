Manetu Selected for MassChallenge 2021 FinTech Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manetu, a leading data privacy management platform, has been selected as a finalist in MassChallenge's 2021 FinTech cohort, which is focused on accelerating innovation in the financial services industry.

MassChallenge FinTech accelerates outcomes-driven partnerships between startups and enterprises to fuel innovation. From January to June, startups will work 1:1 with one or more partners to tackle specific challenges facing the financial services industry, from alternative data and risk management to small business solutions. MassChallenge's model facilitates these partnerships to produce meaningful results, all the while helping fintech startups become more enterprise-ready and enterprises become more startup-ready.

Manetu is one of 30 startups, chosen from among more than 325 applicants, that will participate in the rigorous partnership to enhance solutions in the financial services sector.

As part of the 2021 cohort, Manetu brings expertise in data privacy management to the program.

Manetu's Consumer Privacy Management platform offers seamless, dynamic and intelligent end to end management of consumer consent and data access. Manetu connects consumers directly with their personal data, allowing self-service consent and data management. The platform, launched earlier this year, is growing rapidly, recently surpassing 4,500,000 data subjects under management.

MassChallenge is a global network for innovators. Headquartered in the United States with seven locations worldwide, MassChallenge equips bold entrepreneurs to disrupt the status quo and to create meaningful change. Since launching in 2009, more than 2,400 MassChallenge alumni have raised more than $6.2B in funding, generated more than $3B in revenue, and created more than 157,000 total jobs. Learn more about MassChallenge at masschallenge.org.

Manetu, Inc. is the developer of the Consumer Privacy Management (CPM®) platform, a groundbreaking software-as-a-service offering end-to-end management of consumer data privacy and consent. Manetu was founded and is led by industry veterans who have created and supported platforms that control hundreds of billions of dollars in asset movements in markets around the world. www.manetu.com

