Manetu's Advanced Consumer Privacy Management Platform Surges Past 4.5 million Managed Identities

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manetu, which launched its Consumer Privacy Management (CPM®) platform earlier this year, has surpassed 4,500,000 data subjects under management, up nearly twentyfold since August and still growing rapidly.

Manetu's cutting-edge platform enables companies to empower data subjects to directly self-manage their personal data, including providing or revoking consent to the use of that data. This is a must for companies seeking to give data subjects transparency and control in order to comply with global data-privacy regulations. "With last week's passage of Proposition 24 in California, the need for data-privacy compliance has never been greater," said Manetu co-founder David Harris.

Manetu's latest milestone was achieved following the addition of multiple new clients, including New Jersey-based private-jet provider Aviation Charters, which offers tailored aircraft charter services to business and leisure travelers, including high profile and high net worth individuals, for whom privacy is a must.

"Aviation Charters, Inc. is totally committed to providing our clientele with unbeatable service and unparalleled control," said Paul Weiss, President of Aviation Charters. "We partnered with Manetu to manage our clients' personal data because when it comes to their data, just as with their journeys, nothing but the best will do. Manetu allows them unmatched control and transparency over how their data is stored and used, and our clients expect nothing less."

"Manetu doesn't just ease the data privacy workflow," CEO Moiz Kohari said. "It eliminates it. CPM® is the only data privacy product that truly connects consumers with their data." He added: "What's more, CPM provides that connection through a highly secure, scalable platform that is taking the industry by storm."

CPM connects seamlessly to the data stores you already use, including SalesForce, Microsoft Dynamics, Outlook, Oracle and others. Additional connectors are in development, and custom connectors can be prioritized to meet specific customer needs. Manetu's advanced machine-learning algorithms scan these data stores for the personal information your enterprise holds, organizes and classifies that data, and pulls an encrypted copy of it into Manetu's highly secure control plane.

"Manetu's mission is keeping our clients' data safe from both exposure and misuse. That mission is achieved with our Consumer Privacy Management platform as a 'zero knowledge' data vault," Kohari said. "From global recruiting firms private jet firms like Aviation Charters, Manetu earns and keeps its clients' trust by giving them confidence that their customers can trust them."

Manetu, Inc. is the developer of the Consumer Privacy Management (CPM®) platform, a groundbreaking software-as-a-service offering end-to-end management of consumer data privacy and consent. Manetu was founded and is led by industry veterans who have created and supported platforms that control hundreds of billions of dollars in asset movements in markets around the world. www.manetu.com

