Manfio Castilla's new book Bayoneta Pelada, a harrowing chronicle of Algodón's toilful era that affected the poor and marginalized

Castilla said this about his book: "During the 1940s, unfortunate violence developed in Algodón, which succeeded in exterminating most of the farmers and peasants of that country—something that was horrendous because the government of that time was dedicated to maintaining violence against the peasants of the town of Algiona. This was such an absurd violence because the wealthy of the town were not attacked, but the peasants and farmers were attacked. This land was bathed in blood at the hands of the tombos of that era, who captured farmers and peasants, stealing what they produced, abusing their women, and wreaking havoc on Algodón.

There were many encounters with the tombos. They sacrificed many citizens and peasants until some ex-military and some Indians who knew how to fight defeated the tombos long before the elections were held to reelect the same president who belonged to the color blue and who was convinced that he could win the mandate again for the next presidential term, and thus continue with the rampage of combats against the peasants, farmers, and all the citizens of the Republic of Algodón.

You, reader friends, by reading this book titled Bayoneta Pelada with depth, will find out about all the events that occurred in that era of the '40s."

Published by Page Publishing, Manfio Castilla's new book Bayoneta Pelada exposes the horrendous crimes against humanity committed against the citizens of Algodón to shed light on the reality of corruption, greed, and tyranny of the innocent.

Consumers who wish to learn about the horrific events that ravaged Algodón can purchase Bayoneta Pelada in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421492/Manfio_Castilla.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

