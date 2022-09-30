Manfio Castilla's new book "Conociendo el Universo Oculto" is a powerful fiction that guides readers in unlocking the greatest secret of the universe.

BERKELEY, Ill., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Manfio Castilla, a talented artist and writer, has completed his new book "Conociendo el Universo Oculto": a captivating piece that will tickle the curious mind. The story introduces Juan De la Cruz, an avatar who has received all the astral instructions and has the ability to contact every sphere of Gnostic wisdom. His journey is to guide everyone in discovering the secrets of the hidden universe and the reality that awaits everyone in that realm.

Manfio Castilla

Castilla shares, "Writing about something unknown to modern man is very difficult to explain, because to broaden the knowledge of an avatar, such as Juan De la Cruz, you have to have had a deep conversation with him. I met him speaking in person with this character who is personified when in truth there are men who want to know the hidden truth, which can only be achieved in a different world, because in this physical world we cannot discover the elements that make up the astral world, they are elements that cannot be identified with our eyes normally. To know the things that make up the hidden universe, you have to be inside the White Lodge of Love, this is a congregation of men who came together many centuries ago and dedicated themselves to exploring all the movements of the elements that make up the outside world and the inner world.

These steps must be climbed one by one until reaching all the Gnostic degrees; according to the avatar Juan De la Cruz, the normal world knows nothing about these hidden places in this great universe, because only the initiates have the privilege of knowing the truths of man, but the man who dedicates himself to entering the spheres of hidden universe without any initiation, you will not be able to discover the secrets of the beyond, not even the scientists of this earth will be able to know the complete hidden universe without first having been initiated in the hidden churches that are seven, and you have to be initiated in each one of them to achieve permission to explore the hidden universe. It is true that scientists manage to climb some planets that are here in front of the earth, but the planets that are in the hidden universe are very difficult to find without having been initiated in the Churches of the beyond. Wait for part number two of this book Conociendo el Universo Oculto where we will give you precise keys to become a perfect explorer of the hidden universe."

Published by Page Publishing, Manfio Castilla's enthralling tale is informative and entertaining at the same time. The book is all about achieving complete spirituality and gives a new perspective on life after death.

This is a guaranteed page-turner.

Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Conociendo el Universo Oculto" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907407/Manfio_Castilla.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing