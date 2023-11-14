Manga Market to grow by USD 14.88 billion from 2023 to 2028; Akita Publishing Co. Ltd., Archie Comics Publications Inc., Bilibili Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The manga market is expected to grow by USD 14.88 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.89% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing e-commerce industry is notably driving the manga market. However, factors such as Growing incidents of manga piracy may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline), genre (action and adventure, sci-fi and fantasy, sports, romance and drama, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the manga market including Akita Publishing Co. Ltd., Archie Comics Publications Inc., Bilibili Inc., DMG Entertainment Inc., Drawn and Quarterly, Embracer Group AB, Futabasha Co. Ltd., Hakusensha Inc., Houbunsha Co. Ltd., Idea and Design Works LLC, KADOKAWA CORP., Kodansha Ltd., MEDIA DO Co. Ltd., Penguin Random House LLC, SelfMadeHero, Shogakukan Co. Ltd., Titan Publishing Group Ltd., TOKYOPOP, and Tuttle Publishing. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Manga Market 2024-2028

Manga Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Akita Publishing Co. Ltd - The company offers manga services such as Comics and books.

Manga Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

The online segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Over the past decades, there's been a significant increase in the popularity of Internet bookstores. The online channel is also becoming a major driving force for the manga market, as digital platforms continue to grow and appeal to broader audiences while offering convenience and accessibility. A wide range of titles are available through it.

Genre (action and adventure, sci-fi and fantasy, sports, romance and drama, and others)

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 79% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing demand for manga and anime content is one of the important factors that have contributed to the growth of the worldwide manga market in APAC. Moreover, Japan's comics have been popular throughout this region and are now drawing a lot of attention globally.

Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

Manga Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist manga market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the manga market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the manga market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of manga market companies

Manga Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.89% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 14.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.59

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Genre

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

