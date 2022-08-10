Manga Translator Accurately Translate Multiple Pages of Your Foreign Comics to Native Language On the Go

Reading Your Favorite Manga "Comics" in Any Language Has Now Been Made Easier With PDNob Manga Translator Version 2.0.0

ROCHESTER, Minn., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're a comic fanatic, you must agree the artistic illustrations in Manga, are not only enticing but also exciting. This experience is, however, short-lived especially if you can't read the foreign text in the speech bubbles. The good news is, PDNob Inc. has upgraded its flagship translation software; PDNob Manga Translator to allow readers to perform batch OCR on multiple Manga pages as well as save time with automatic translation to your native language, tackling the problem on how to translate manga.

"Manga comics are known for their incredibly rich stories in fantasy adventures, superheroes, and monsters, but most people just cut themselves off from the wonderful world of these foreign comics because they aren't equipped with manga translator app thus don't know how to translate manga," says CEO of PDNob Inc. "With our newer version of PDNob Manga Translator 2.0.0, you don't have to know foreign languages to read. You can have all pages of your favorite Manga automatically translated to your native language and enjoy the experience. We hope this app will be your go to Manga & anime comic translator app. Happy reading."

See What's new in PDNob Manga Translator 2.0.0:

Enhanced batch screen translator for manga function

You can now take multiple screenshots of your favorite Manga or import image files, and have the best manga translator app automatically perform a batch screen OCR on each page consecutively — and convert them to .txt, .doc, and docx. Automatic translation when OCR is active

Once batch OCR is complete, you can choose your preferred native language and have the text translated in seconds, depending on the number of pages you have scanned. Result editor and export function of the Comic translator is added

In the editor, or simply the result viewer, you can edit batch OCR text and export it to other editors in txt ., doc., or docx . file formats.

"PDNob has always been on an amazing mission to connect Manga & anime fans across the globe through our Manga translator v2.0.0," added CEO of PDNob Inc.

Learn more: https://www.pdnob.com/products/pdnob-image-translator.html

Availability of PDNob Manga Translator :

PDNob Image Translator is available for installation in Mac OS version 12.0 and newer, and Windows version 7 to 11.

About PDNob Inc.:

PDNob Inc. is a leading software developer of highly functional, ergonomic, and user-friendly software aimed to help users maximize their efficiency, productivity, comfort/enjoyment and bring life to any content displayed on a computer, mobile, or tablet — in any language.

