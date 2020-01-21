Mangan Software Solutions Named #1 Global Supplier by ARC Advisory Group

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mangan Software Solutions (MSS), the leading independent supplier of enterprise wide Safety Lifecycle Management software, was named the #1 Global Supplier in the ARC Advisory Group's 2019 Process Safety Lifecycle Management Global Market Report for its award-winning flagship product, Safety Lifecycle Manager (SLM®). Additionally, SLM® is mentioned as commanding over half the market for Enterprise solutions in the Refining, and Oil & Gas sectors. The report provides an in-depth market share analysis as well as future recommendations for suppliers and buyers based on global market data and trends.

"Safety regulations and standards continue to drive companies to seek ways to ensure compliance with limited resources. End users across the process industries today are attempting to address the sometimes-confusing array of safety regulations and standards. Custom spreadsheets fail to adequately meet the needs of today's enterprises. Holistic solutions like Mangan Software's Safety Lifecycle Manager help users easily and properly maintain their process safety systems to ensure adequate protection in an auditable manner," noted Mark Sen Gupta, Director of Research at ARC Advisory Group.

SLM® is a proven, innovative, easy-to-use cloud-based platform, intricately designed to solve the toughest Process Safety Lifecycle Management challenges. As one of the most widely used, comprehensive platforms, SLM® transforms process safety information into process safety intelligence, providing organizations unprecedented visibility and advanced analytics. SLM® continues to set the standard through innovation, quality, and delivering results that companies can trust.

SLM® PROVIDES:

Cleaner hand-over of process safety information to operations during capital projects, digital project execution

Improved efficiency and risk transparency, by eliminating disparate sources of data and reporting systems. Data-centric, Single Source of Truth.

An integrated digital backbone for sustainable, scalable transformation.

Standardized, fit-for-purpose platform that vastly streamlines lifecycle and asset integrity activities and costs.

Performance Monitoring: Evaluate the performance and adequacy of safeguards design/engineering to operations, and ensure protection barriers are managed effectively and efficiently

Access to relevant evergreen information instantly, from the highest level KPIs down to the instrument, allowing users to make critical safety decisions with confidence.

"We at Mangan Software Solutions are honored to have received such distinction and recognition by ARC Advisory Group," said Ronak Patel, Vice President, Sales & Marketing. "Our mission has always been to deliver value through innovation. Using our latest cloud technology platform, SLM® continues to digitally transform traditional Process Safety Lifecycle Management practices and deliver sustainable ROI for our clients."

MSS will showcase SLM® and its Process Safety Lifecycle Management capabilities at the 24th Annual ARC Industry Forum in Orlando on February 3-6, 2020, in Booth #40.

ABOUT Mangan Software Solutions: MSS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mangan, Inc. that leverages technology and software services to standardize and automate business processes for the energy industry. Headquartered in Houston, with offices in Atlanta and London, MSS' engineers and developers are experts in the fields of Safety Lifecycle Management and Safety Instrumented Systems and deploy their industry best practice flagship SLM® platform suite to industries that require reliable high-performance automation solutions.

