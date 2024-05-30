Mango Animate Develops an AI Animation Generator to Improve Workflows

Recently, Mango Animate announced the release of its AI animation generator, called Mango AI. With advanced artificial intelligence technology, the tool enables people from all walks of life to create a video featuring a human-like AI avatar.

HONG KONG, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In this rapidly changing world, people may find it difficult to focus on plain text for long periods. This is because people do not have enough time to enjoy reading. At this time, the demand for videos began to rise. Whether for social media presence, marketing, product sales, or entertainment, videos make a difference. Mango Animate introduced its AI animation generator , called Mango AI, designed for worldwide users to create videos within minutes.

Mango AI lowers the barrier to creating videos, empowering everyone to bring their stories to life. With no animation skills or editing experience required, the AI animation generator excels in converting text to unique videos quickly, featuring dynamic animation. What users need to do is type their prepared text and customize the look of the video presentation.

The heart of Mango Animate's AI animation generator lies in the realism of the videos it produces. The AI-based tool provides over 150 AI avatars to infuse videos with realism and reliability. Ranging from different ages, ethnicities, and professionals, each avatar authentically mirrors human facial expressions, with lips precisely synchronized with speech. What's more, these lifelike avatars incorporate multiple languages and voices, catering to diverse needs.

With the commitment to offering user-friendly features in mind, Mango Animate offers advanced customization options like face-swapping, auto-zooming in the key information, built-in whiteboards, and others. Once the video is ready, sharing is the final step. Users have the flexibility to share it on social media platforms or embed it on their own websites.

"If you are wondering how to create an engaging talking head video, our AI animation generator could be the solution you're considering. The creation procedure is straightforward: input your script, proceed with a click of the button, and you will be presented with a meticulously crafted video," says Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate.

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an inventive animation software provider that facilitates crafting animated videos and GIFs. Our team is fueled by a boundless enthusiasm for creating engaging and lively content. With an extensive collection of free media and prebuilt templates, Mango Animate offers a wealth of tools and resources to produce captivating animated videos for any purpose. Our software is designed to make video creation accessible to all, regardless of skill level or experience.

