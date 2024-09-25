The newly launched product of Mango Animate, Mango AI, featuring AI talking avatars with natural facial expressions and synchronized lip movements, opens up a new way to illustrate video information dynamically.

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by Mango Animate, Mango AI, a popular AI video generator from text, enables users to create professional-looking AI videos in minutes, complete with a lifelike AI talking avatar and natural-sounding AI voiceover. Powered by AI, users of all levels of skills can easily create videos for diverse purposes, like education, marketing, sales, etc., by simply inputting text scripts.

Mango Animate Unveils AI Talking Avatars to Facilitate Message Delivery

Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate, highlighted the significance of Mango AI by stating, "It is specifically designed to make video creation more accessible to everyone, regardless of any technical skill level. Everyone can create personalized, engaging AI videos that convey their message effectively, enhanced by AI talking avatars."

Mango AI features an intuitive interface where users can easily understand how to create their AI videos. Start by selecting a video type from text to animation, talking head video, talking photo, and text & image to video, then typically proceed to input text, choose a talking avatar AI, and select AI voiceovers. Beyond these options, the platform also allows changing backgrounds and picking a whiteboard to present the information wish to deliver.

This AI video generator provides dozens of human-like AI talking avatars spanning different genders, ages, and ethnicities. They are enhanced by AI technology with natural facial movements like eye blinking, head tilts, and lip-syncing, which ensures that these AI avatars sync with adding AI voices, to mimic real human speaking. To create videos suitable for kids, users also have the option to select cartoon avatars for captivating, fun content.

No need to physically appear in front of the camera and repeatedly attempt to record a flawless video, as Mango AI can remove these hassles by uploading a photo to create an AI talking avatar. Users can upload their own frontal, clear portrait photo to create a digital double, and upload pre-recorded audio files or select an AI voiceover, then Mango AI will do the rest to produce their ideal videos.

Mango AI is distinguished for its simplicity and versatility. In addition to video creation, the tool also has a powerful photo editor that enables users to effortlessly edit their images for free. They can blur and remove image backgrounds, enhance photo quality, and also swap faces within the photo.

To learn more about creating an AI talking avatar, please visit Mango AI .

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an inventive animation software provider that facilitates crafting animated videos and GIFs. Our team is fueled by a boundless enthusiasm for creating engaging and lively content. With an extensive collection of free media and prebuilt templates, Mango Animate offers a wealth of tools and resources to produce captivating animated videos for any purpose. Our software is designed to make video creation accessible to all, regardless of skill level or experience.

Press Contact:

Taby

+86 020-61972665

https://mangoanimate.com/

SOURCE Mango Animate