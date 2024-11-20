Mango Cannabis Announces Strategic Partnership With Leafwell

Partnership delivers New York, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Michigan patients easier access to cannabis medicine

MIAMI and OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mango Cannabis, a cannabis retailer that offers the highest-quality cannabis experiences at dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma, announced today its partnership with Leafwell, the largest virtual cannabis clinic. Known for its large product offerings and commitment to patient care, Mango Cannabis can now go one step further and provide virtual clinical care to its patients thanks to its partnership with Leafwell.

Mango Cannabis logo

The partnership will increase patient access and education and allow patients to receive their medical cannabis cards through an expedited and streamlined process. Mango employees will direct qualified patients to Leafwell's platform to connect with state-licensed physicians through a virtual clinic offering, with access to a network of hundreds of healthcare providers in over 30 different specialty services. This will allow patients to receive customized care, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach to their individual health needs.

"Mango Cannabis has always put the patients first," said Jon Pattah, chief marketing officer of Mango Cannabis. "Virtual clinics allow more people access to informed cannabis care or a medical marijuana card. Through this partnership, we can offer patients across different states a safe and specialized healthcare experience."

An abundance of mainstream medical research shows cannabis can relieve a variety of physical and mental ailments, including anxiety, chronic pain, PTSD, and side effects from chemotherapy, to name a few. With Mango Cannabis's recent expansion into new regulated markets across the country, this partnership enables the MSO to access medical care they may not otherwise have. In addition to specialized medical care, patients will also benefit from seven-day-a-week care support and access to a library of patient education resources.

"Cannabis has the versatility to help with a myriad of conditions. At Leafwell, we connect you to cannabis-knowledgeable healthcare providers online in minutes so that you can incorporate cannabis into your treatment plan with confidence. Leafwell ensures you have access to convenient quality care when you need it," said Leafwell CEO and Founder Emily Fisher. "Our partnership with Mango Cannabis will allow our current and future patients to receive personalized care plans for someone based on their illness or diagnosis. We look forward to working with Mango Cannabis with the overall goal of enhancing the lives of our customers."

In addition to the partnership, Mango Cannabis recently entered the Michigan market and is set to open up locations in New York and New Mexico in the near future. For more information, please visit mangocannabis.com or leafwell.com.

About Mango Cannabis

Founded in 2018 in Oklahoma, Mango Cannabis is an award-winning, family-run cannabis company boasting fourteen dispensaries in four states. By offering the highest quality products at competitive prices, Mango Cannabis consistently maintains its top-rating status in each market it serves. Since opening its first location in Oklahoma in 2019, Mango Cannabis has grown exponentially, setting a new standard in what patients and customers have come to expect from cannabis retailers.

About Leafwell

Leafwell is the largest virtual cannabis care clinic, providing patients and dispensaries with a comprehensive suite of telehealth services focused on education, certification, and ongoing support. With a deep commitment to the safe, responsible use of medical cannabis, Leafwell harnesses the power of cutting-edge technology, expert consultation, and a network of trusted partnerships to empower patients and dispensaries alike.

Leafwell does not perform licensed medical practice, nor does it receive compensation on a per-patient basis. Leafwell's technology and management platform does not raise Corporate Practice of Medicine Doctrine (CPOM) regulatory concerns that the healthcare providers' healthcare decisions will be driven or influenced by the desire to generate profit rather than the care of patients, nor that non-licensed individuals or companies will be able to control medical practices and limit provider freedom and earning capacity.

