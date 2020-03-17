Mango Languages Offers Free Subscriptions To Eligible Educators In Response To COVID-19 School Closures

DETROIT, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mango Languages, a digital-first language-education solution in K-12 and Higher-Ed, corporations, library systems, and government agencies worldwide is responding to the global COVID-19 crisis by offering its exclusive classroom offerings to eligible educators for free through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

"As an EdTech company, we don't often get a chance to respond directly to crises that affect the population on a global scale," says Jason Teshuba, Mango Languages CEO. "When natural disasters hit, we strive to find ways to be truly helpful, although our contributions are usually only monetary. As this international crisis endures, and entire school systems are closing, we realized we have something to give that responds directly to the strains schools and educators are feeling as they are forced to make a rapid transition to distance learning."

The Mango Classroom product is built around Mango's flagship language-learning app. The Mango app teaches language and culture through proven methodologies that build conversational-ready language skills in more than 70 world languages and over 20 English courses and is accessible across mobile and desktop platforms with features that allow for offline learning.

Mango Classroom provides additional materials for educator support in their Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Chinese, Italian, and English for Spanish Speakers courses that align with universal standards of proficiency. Exclusive educator features and materials include teacher lesson plans and student workbooks which provide activities for classroom engagement, while admin features include progress and usage tracking, and automatically graded assessments. The program integrates via group provisioning, rostering, SSO, lesson deep-linking, and Clever.

Students and teachers have full accessibility to online resources that include staff and student video tutorials and webinars.

Teshuba urges, "We're here to help as many language classrooms as we can. Feel free to spread the word to the educators lives and communities."

To apply, or for more information, go to mangolanguages.com/covid19-response . Mango's customer service, account managers, and tech support will be available for implementation, questions, and troubleshooting.

