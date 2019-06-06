Mango Languages Reimagines Global Exploration For An Adventurous New Generation

Mango's new features and brand identity stoke our inner desire to experience the world as true global citizens and energize people with a rush of "resferber," as the Swedes would say. As an alternative to other language learning systems, Mango is for people who want to overcome cultural barriers and experience the world in a unique way. The redesigned Mango logo is inclusive, inspired by maritime symbols that represent a universal communication medium, and the spirit of exploration.

"No matter the flag, the creed, or cultural ideology – sharing a common language opens doors and creates genuine connections that instill a sense of unity and camaraderie among people of all stripes," said Mango Languages Linguapreneur and CEO Jason Teshuba. "Mango is built for people who are looking to change their lives. Technology has empowered us to unchain from our desks and Mango is the tool that allows us to rethink our reality, travel, or even live and work someplace entirely new and exotic."

With international arrivals topping 1.25 billion in 2018, interest in language learning is up, particularly among the Millennial and Generation X segments of the market. Technology has made travel infinitely easier, but even the best translation apps can't replicate the conversational nuances that build real understanding and genuine connections. Making a significant connection with another person through direct communication and conversation is essential to who we are as humans. In fact, that's the touch stone for the underlying ethos of Mango Languages, the belief that technology shouldn't replace the connection you make with others, it should enhance it. Mango balances the needs of digital-savvy consumers by making language acquisition accessible, enjoyable and achievable.

"Our mission at Mango is to help people acquire new languages and explore the world, and users tell us that Mango helped spark the conversational confidence that led to meaningful, often unexpected experiences. Our latest release delivers individualized features that build skills more effectively, which is one of Mango's greatest strengths," added Teshuba.

No other resource combines quality content created by expert linguists and native language teachers with intelligent, adaptive technology, to deliver practical phrases from real situations to start the conversation

with confidence. Mango's proprietary methodology called Intuitive Language Construction builds the foundational elements necessary to effectively communicate in another language: vocabulary, pronunciation, grammar, and culture, and applies those elements through listening and reading activities. The new Mango Review System adapts to the learners' pace and adjusts to how often they learn, which motivates beginners as well as continuously encourages long-term learners to increase conversational abilities.

To celebrate the new Mango, through the month of August, new users can get a two-week free trial. If they continue after the trial, they will receive a promotional offer of $7.99/month for three months with access to all 70+ languages. Standard pricing after the promotional period will be $7.99 for one language, and $17.99 for all languages.

Headquartered in Detroit, Mango Languages is the award-winning language-training resource for individuals and organizations around the world. On a mission to inspire curious people to forge deeper connections and meaningful interactions, Mango is the only adaptive language-learning system powered by proven methodologies and presents language-specific learning content designed to establish retention and rapidly build conversation skills. To learn more about how Mango prepares you to start the conversation in another language, visit mangolanguages.com, or follow @mangolanguages on Twitter.

