Mango Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth by 2029, Size, Share, Key Drivers, Demand, Future Growth, Applications and Opportunity Analysis

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's titled as "Mango Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. Mango market research report has been generated with the systematic gathering and evaluation of market information for Mango industry which is presented in a form that explains various facts and figures to the business.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global mango market will grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Mango (Mangifera Indica), a member of the Anacardiaceae family, is one of the most significant and commonly produced tropical fruits. The mango tree is native to southern Asia, particularly Myanmar and India's Assam state and various cultivars have been developed. Mangos are high in vitamins A, C and D.

Mango is a tropical fruit that originated from the Southern Asia region. The fruit is high in vitamins and nutrients and a rich source of vitamins A and C. The fruit is consumed all over the world in fresh, frozen as well as processed forms. Manufacturers will use it to make confectionary and processed food items.

Different varieties of mango are present in the market. The fruit is a rich source of nutrients and vitamins and is widely consumed in fresh, frozen and canned forms. The increasing applications of mango in the beverage industry and processing and confectionery items are expected to drive the demand for the global mango market. However, seasonal availability and high pest and disease attack may hamper the market growth.

Opportunities for Players:

Increase in government initiatives to create awareness regarding healthy eating habits

Mangoes offer plenty of health benefits as they contain vitamin C, an immune-boosting antioxidant that helps fight cancer and other diseases and complications. Mangoes help keep eyes and skin looking healthy as they contain vitamin A and keep the digestive system in good health by providing plenty of fiber. Moreover, mangoes contain potassium, which helps to regulate blood pressure. After looking after these benefits, various governments have taken many initiatives to create awareness among consumers for healthy eating habits, which is expected to create a host of opportunities for the mango market.

Some of the major players operating in the Mango market are:

Devgadmango,

Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango,

Tropical Green Company,

Dole Plc,

Jayanthagrofarms,

Mithuna Foods,

Verde Fruits Company LLC,

Muthalamada Mangoes,

Freshmax Group,

Delina Inc.,

All Seasons Fresh Produce,

New Limeco, LLC,

Coast Citrus,

Premier Fresh Australia and

Piñata Farms Operations

Recent Development

Parle company provides two different candies with mango flavors. The Kaccha Mango Bite and Bigger Kaccha Mango Bite both have a delicious raw mango flavor

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Mango market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Mango Market

Market Dynamics: Mango Market

Growth in the beverage industry

The major factor likely to support the growth of the mango industry is the increased product demand from the beverage industry in the upcoming years. Various large-scale food and beverage producers have introduced products based on mango into the market, such as Starbucks, McDonald's and PepsiCo, among others. These brands largely use fruit extracts and purees in their smoothies and drinks. These drinks are in great demand among consumers, likely to leverage the mango market in the future positively.

Moreover, mango-based drinks are back with compelling commercials on television, peddling the belief that they are all you need to quench your thirst in a day. Much like the fruit itself, Mango-based drinks are expected to be in high demand. In addition, there are several mango-flavored drinks in the market like maaza, frooti and slice, which have a large market share in various countries.

The popularity of mango-based drinks can be attributed to many factors such as 'the great Indian mango fetish' which is largely driving it, the joy, passion and excitement of mango, celebrating or enjoying the first set of mangoes for the season and availability of mango fruit for a limited period or is seasonal, which makes it even more desirable among many others.

Furthermore, big companies in the non-alcoholic beverages market, such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, have capitalized on the craze for mangoes and the product's steady supply over the years.

High demand for mango puree owing to growing awareness regarding the use of organic products

Mango puree, often called mango pulp, is a smooth and thick product processed so that the insoluble fibrous parts of the ripe mangoes are broken up. It retains all fruit juice and a huge portion of the fibrous matter naturally, which is found naturally in raw fruit. Organic mango puree is in higher demand by consumers due to growing awareness regarding the usage of organic products. Mango puree is prepared from selected varieties of fresh mango fruit. The preparation process includes cutting, de-stoning, refining and packing. In the case of aseptic products, the pulp is sterilized and packed in aseptic bags. The refined pulp is packed in cans, hermetically sealed and retorted. The frozen pulp is pasteurized and deep-frozen in plate freezers. This process ensures that the natural flavor and aroma of the fruit are retained in the final products. Various large-scale food producers have introduced products based on mango puree into the market.

Due to a lack of time, people in developed and developing regions prefer mango puree instead of raw mangoes for different recipes and desserts. Mango puree is mostly used to make juices, nectars, drinks, jams, fruit, cheese and other beverages. It is also used in puddings, bakery fillings, fruit meals for children, flavors for the food industry and ice creams, yogurt and confectionery items. With the rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income in developing countries, the consumer is inclined towards convenient food products such as ready-to-eat food and ready-to-drink beverages. Food manufacturers are shifting their focus to ready-to-eat products to serve the increasing demand for convenient food products. Therefore, most manufacturers use puree instead of flavouring agents.

Key Industry Segmentation: Mango Market

By Variety

Alphonso

Kesar

Dashehari

Chausa

Langra

Banganapali (badami)

Neelum

Totapuri

By Packaging Size

Less than 4 kg

4kg to 8 kg

More than 8kg

By Application

B2B

B2C

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regional Analysis/Insights: Mango Market

The countries covered in the mango market report are U.S., Mexico, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, rest of Europe, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, India, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait and rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global mango market in terms of market share and market revenue. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the growing surge for mango in various industries and growing consumer demand from end users.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Mango Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Mango Market, By Variety

8. Global Mango Market, By Packaging Size

9. Global Mango Market, By Application

10. Global Mango Market, By Distribution Channel

11. Global Mango Market, By Region

12. Global Mango Market: Company Landscape

13. SWOT Analyses

14. Company Profile

15. Questionnaires

