MangoErrands Launches Platform Transforming Remittances to Jamaica into Purpose-Driven Payments

NEW YORK and KINGSTON, Jamaica, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MangoErrands Global Payments today launched its mobile platform, enabling diaspora senders to direct payments toward specific vendors, goods, and services for family, friends, and organizations, in Jamaica.

The multi-billion-dollar Caribbean remittance market has long lacked visibility into how funds are used after they are sent. MangoErrands addresses this challenge by giving senders greater choice, transparency, and confidence through a three-sided marketplace connecting senders, receivers, and verified local vendors within a single transaction ecosystem.

Senders can choose to allocate funds to specific approved merchants for groceries, medicine, utilities, school supplies, business needs, and other essential purchases, or provide funds unrestricted to recipients. Receivers get funds to their phone through a secure digital wallet, browse nearby vendors through an in-app map, and request additional support from family or friends abroad. Vendors accept payments through QR codes, with funds deposited directly to their Jamaican bank accounts.

"An aunt in the Bronx can be confident money sent for her niece's school supplies will be spent where intended. That's what we've built," said Marlon Willie, Founder & CEO of MangoErrands.

MangoErrands' pilot demonstrated strong demand, achieving a 79% user return rate. Independent research from Cenfri further supports the model, showing that 71% of remittance senders want more oversight of how funds are spent, and 69% want the option to pay merchants directly.

Why It Matters

Sender Confidence - Senders can support loved ones, businesses, and communities with greater transparency and control. Select vendors and categories for tuition, medication, groceries, disaster relief, or community-based support while reducing cash-handling risk.

Receiver Convenience - Funds become available through the MangoErrands digital wallet in Jamaican dollars and can be used at approved vendors. No traditional bank account is required. Recipients can access a secure wallet, browse vendors, and request funds from family abroad.

Vendor Revenue Growth - Overseas families and organizations are already funding purchases in Jamaica. Approved vendors can connect with global customers and participate in a growing digital marketplace.

MangoErrands is also expanding access to cross-border commerce through flexible payment options, including eligible buy-now-pay-later solutions through leading payment providers, giving senders more ways to complete important purchases.

To learn more, visit www.mangoerrands.com

About MangoErrands

MangoErrands connects diaspora senders with recipients and verified merchants in Jamaica, transforming traditional remittances into purpose-driven payments that provide greater transparency, accountability, and impact.

Media Contact

Alastar Kerpel

MangoErrands Global Payments

+1 (347) 338-8541

[email protected]

SOURCE MangoErrands Global Payments