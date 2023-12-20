MANGOMINT INTRODUCES BUILT-IN EMAIL MARKETING TO BOOST SALON AND SPA BOOKINGS AND INCREASE CLIENT ENGAGEMENT

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mangomint, the highest-rated provider of salon and spa management software, is proud to unveil its Email Marketing feature. The launch of this revenue-driving feature reaffirms Mangomint's commitment to empowering beauty and wellness businesses with cutting-edge tools to thrive in today's economic climate.

Mangomint's fully-integrated Email Marketing helps salon and spa owners tap into the immense potential residing in their clients' inboxes. The platform's powerful and flexible email tools enable businesses to increase bookings, strategically promote services, drive client engagement, and foster lasting client relationships through personalized email campaigns.

Key Highlights of Mangomint's Email Marketing Tools

Users can easily craft targeted email campaigns to spotlight services, exclusive deals, special announcements, and more. Advanced filters allow users to build custom audiences based on criteria like services clients received, staff members they booked with, appointment dates, and membership status. Campaigns can be set to send immediately or scheduled for a future day and time.

The user-friendly Email Marketing interface is complete with a drag-and-drop email builder, enabling users to create and preview emails seamlessly on both desktop and mobile. Users can choose from a curated collection of professionally-designed, ready-to-use templates to effortlessly create emails that elevate their brand.

In-depth analytics allow users to dig into metrics like delivery rates, open rates, click rates, and more. Email Marketing is available across all Mangomint plans and utilizes a flexible, pay-as-you-go credits system, providing cost-effective scalability for salons and spas of all sizes.

For salon and spa business owners who have yet to try Mangomint, the company offers a 30-day free trial to see all of its features in action, including Email Marketing.

About Mangomint
Mangomint is a next-generation SaaS platform purpose-built for beauty and wellness businesses with 5+ service providers to streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver an exceptional client experience. Mangomint provides hair salons, day spas, medspas, massage studios, tattoo studios, nail salons, barbershops, and more with everything they need to run their business. The platform's beautiful interface, time-saving automations, and cutting-edge features like Express Booking™, Client Self-Checkout, Two-Way Texting, Service Customizations, Payroll Processing and Resource Scheduling set it apart from legacy software solutions. Other features include online appointment booking, point of sale and payment processing, client and staff management, retail and inventory, as well as revenue-driving tools like memberships, packages, and gift cards.

