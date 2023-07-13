MANGOMINT INTRODUCES SERVICE CUSTOMIZATIONS: EMPOWERING SALON & SPA OWNERS TO ENHANCE CLIENT EXPERIENCES AND BOOST REVENUE

Mangomint

July 13, 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mangomint, the highest-rated provider of salon and spa management software, has announced the launch of a powerful new feature, Service Customizations. Designed to revolutionize the way salons and spas operate, this feature allows users to offer optional or required customizations to their services, and enables businesses to seamlessly tailor services to meet the unique needs and preferences of their clients.

With the ability to alter service duration, price, and resource requirements, salon and spa owners can create upsell opportunities strategically, generate increased revenue per appointment, enhance transparency and accuracy during the booking process, and ensure clients have the flexibility to personalize their experience. Whether by offering nail art options, gender-neutral haircut choices, or personalized skincare treatments, this feature allows businesses to cater to diverse client preferences with ease.

"Our goal at Mangomint is to provide salon and spa owners with innovative tools that streamline operations, maximize revenue, and elevate client satisfaction," said Daniel Lang, CEO of Mangomint.

"With Service Customizations, we are empowering our customers to deliver personalized experiences while boosting their bottom line. It's a win-win for both businesses and clients."

Mangomint's Service Customizations stands out for its user-friendly interface, extensive customization options, and seamless integration with its new Resource Scheduling feature.

To learn more about Mangomint and its new Service Customizations feature, visit www.mangomint.com.

About Mangomint
Mangomint is a next-generation SaaS platform purpose-built for salons and spas with 5+ service providers. Mangomint provides hair salons, nail salons, day spas, medical spas, massage studios, tattoo studios, barbershops and more with everything they need to run their business, including appointment booking, point of sale and payment processing, client and staff management, retail and inventory, as well as revenue-driving tools like memberships, packages, and gift cards. The platform's beautiful interface, time-saving automations, and cutting-edge smart features like Express Booking, Client Self-Checkout, and Resource Scheduling set it apart from last-gen salon solutions. Mangomint helps salons and spas streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver an exceptional client experience.

