Mangopay announces Sergi Herrero as new CEO

PARIS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mangopay, a modular and flexible payment infrastructure provider for platforms which was acquired by Advent International in 2022, today announces the appointment of fintech industry leader Sergi Herrero as Chief Executive Officer. Sergi succeeds Romain Mazeries who is stepping down from his role.

Mangopay CEO Sergi Herrero

Throughout his career, Sergi has earned a strong reputation as a results-focused leader who brings both payments domain expertise and proven CEO capabilities. Sergi was previously the Global Director for Payments and Commerce Partnerships at Meta, where he launched and grew its payment and commerce capabilities. He has also held senior executive roles at Square and BNP Paribas, and served as Co-CEO of global telecommunications company VEON.

Sergi succeeds Romain Mazeries, who was part of Mangopay's founding team and has held the position of CEO for the last six years. Romain remains a member of Mangopay's Board and will continue to work closely with the company.

Xavier Garambois, Mangopay Board Chairman, said: "Sergi brings a wealth of experience and vision that aligns perfectly with our ambitions for Mangopay. Mangopay is on an exciting growth trajectory and we are confident that Sergi is the right leader to take the business to its next stage of development."

Commenting on his appointment, Sergi Herrero said: "Mangopay provides transformational payment solutions for platforms internationally. Our offering for this expanding area of the ecommerce industry is both innovative and highly differentiated. I am extremely excited by the significant growth opportunities ahead for Mangopay, and to join this talented team at such a pivotal point in the company's journey."

Xavier Garambois adds: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Romain for his leadership over the past six years. The strong foundations that Romain and his team have put in place have set Mangopay up for long-term growth. We are extremely grateful for his unwavering commitment and I want to deeply thank him for his service as CEO."

Fabio Cali, Managing Director at Advent International, said: "Under Romain's leadership, Mangopay has grown to be a global category leader in the payment industry. We are excited for the next phase of Mangopay's journey, and we believe Sergi's expertise will accelerate Mangopay's continued growth and development to become one of the global payments providers powering the platform economy."

www.mangopay.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506495/Mangopay_Herrero.jpg

SOURCE Mangopay