Mangrove Health Launches to Redefine Primary Care Delivery Across Florida, Backed by Strategic Investment from Mako and Despierta

MIAMI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mangrove Health, a new value-based primary care organization focused on improving access and outcomes for seniors and families across Florida, today announced its official launch and completion of a strategic investment by Mako Capital Group ("Mako"), a private equity firm that specializes in partnering with founders and management teams of lower-middle market companies in healthcare services, financial services and other essential services, and Despierta, a holding company dedicated to advancing innovation and health equity.

Founded by veteran healthcare executives, Elena Castañeda and Dr. Emily Maxson, Mangrove Health is designed to transform the primary care experience through coordinated, team-based care that leverages advanced technology and AI to improve the patient experience and health outcomes. The company's goal is to empower physicians, improve clinical outcomes, and promote long-term wellness for the Medicaid, Medicare and Marketplace members it serves.

"As a mother and a daughter, I know how hard it can be to find a primary care provider who truly sees your family — one who is accessible, affordable, and invested in your long-term health," said Elena Castañeda, CEO of Mangrove Health. "For too many Florida families who are working hard and doing everything right, quality primary care has remained out of reach — not because of a lack of effort, but because of a system that was not designed with them in mind. That is exactly the gap Mangrove Health was built to close."

The investment from Mako and Despierta will accelerate Mangrove Health's footprint across Florida, supporting the rollout of new clinical centers, the expansion of partnerships with major health plans, and the integration of technology infrastructure to scale operations.

"We were drawn to Mangrove Health's leadership, vision and innovative approach to primary care and to the potential for them to deliver better health outcomes for thousands of Florida families. We believe this partnership, coupled with our experience investing in value-based care businesses and operational expertise will help accelerate their growth into a regional leader, said Angel Morales, Co-Founder of Mako.

Despierta Co-Founder, Christian Seale, added, "Health equity starts at the community level. Mangrove Health's patient-centric approach aligns perfectly with our mission to empower and elevate ventures that promote long-term health."

Mangrove Health acquired its first center Mangrove Health Cutler Bay, formerly known as SMC Medical Center, in 2025. Mangrove Health Cutler Bay is accepting new patients and is a Community Partner for ACCESS, Florida's program through the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) that helps individuals and families apply for government assistance.

About Mangrove Health

Mangrove Health is a value-based primary care organization serving Medicare, Medicaid, and Marketplace populations across Florida. Mangrove Health aims to deliver accessible, compassionate care that helps communities thrive. The company is headquartered in Miami.

About Mako Capital Group

Mako Capital Group is a private equity firm focused on partnering with founders and management teams of lower-middle market companies to build durable, market-leading businesses. Mako specializes in thesis-driven investments within healthcare services, financial services, and other essential services. Mako seeks to acquire capital-light, recession-resistant businesses in fragmented and growing markets and aims to create value and long-term growth through its operator-led value creation playbook. Mako is headquartered in Miami.

About Despierta

Despierta is a Miami-based holding company focused on building category-defining businesses in frontier AI, technology and healthcare. Despierta employs a barbell strategy: launching de novo ventures with outsized return potential and acquiring undervalued assets where technology and operational excellence can drive long term value and growth.

Media Contact:

Mangrove Health

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 305-234-0009

Website: www.mangrove.health

SOURCE Mangrove Health