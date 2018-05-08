Manhattan-Based EMM Wealth Celebrates 50th Anniversary

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EMM Wealth, a multi-family office in New York City founded in 1968, is celebrating its 50th year of providing independent, unbiased wealth management services to individuals, families and single-family offices (SFO).

Independently Owned and Operated, Multi-Family Office Pioneered Holistic, Fee-Based Financial Investment Advice

"Our values today are the same as they were at our founding – excellence, integrity, accountability and collaboration," said David Aaron, co-CEO and chief investment officer. "It's a matter of listening, hearing, understanding and being there for clients when they need you – and being honest with them rather than simply telling them what they want to hear. They deserve that."

While the firm will host a celebratory event for clients and friends this fall, the anniversary will be acknowledged primarily by continuing to innovate and adapt to the demands of the modern world, while helping affluent clients simplify their complex financial lives – for individual families as well as for Single Family Offices (SFOs).

EMM has developed a powerful executive team with expertise in a range of specialties, including:

David Aaron , Co-CEO, Chief Investment Officer – asset allocation, portfolio construction, tax alpha and impact investing

, Co-CEO, Chief Investment Officer – asset allocation, portfolio construction, tax alpha and impact investing Lloyd Abramowitz , Co-CEO – education and working with multigenerational families

, Co-CEO – education and working with multigenerational families Sal Russo , Senior VP, Head of Research – manager due diligence

, Senior VP, Head of Research – manager due diligence Stevon Forrester , Senior VP – tax and financial planning

, Senior VP – tax and financial planning Resmena O'Meally, Senior VP – tax services

Susan Hartley Moss , Senior VP – fiduciary services and family governance

, Senior VP – fiduciary services and family governance Randy Kaufman , Senior VP - philanthropy strategy and impact investing

EMM HISTORY

Prior to 1968, "financial planning" was offered primarily by insurance and stockbrokers focused on selling products. William Aaron, with co-founders John Gold and Michael Stein, created EMM based on the concept of financial advocacy. The founding principle: Provide clients with an integrated, one-stop-shop for their accounting, tax strategy, financial planning and investment needs. Aaron continues in his role of serving clients and mentoring the team.

Watch a video of founder William Aaron reflecting on 50 years of serving clients.

In 1997, Lloyd Abramowitz, now co-CEO, joined the firm and developed a comprehensive reporting system that enabled clients to see their entire financial picture, not just the EMM-managed assets – long before the technology was commonly available. An in-house investment team was formed in 2001, and David Aaron, son of founder William Aaron, joined a few years later, bringing a broad economic perspective to the Investment Committee and a greater emphasis on data-driven analysis.

BROAD EXPERTISE

EMM manages approximately $2.6 billion in assets for families and institutions. The firm has 35 employees, including 18 investment professionals and eight professionals in tax and financial planning, plus support personnel. It is a diverse team, with dynamic young talent working alongside seasoned professionals whose expertise is not limited to the financial world. The EMM team includes attorneys and engineers, accountants and teachers, athletes and musicians, arts patrons and gourmet chefs.

In addition to financial planning and investment management (including ESG and impact investing), EMM offers family office solutions, private trust company planning, trust and fiduciary administration, family governance, philanthropy strategy and administration, and next-gen education. The firm also provides services to existing single-family offices that choose to engage outside resources to meet certain needs rather than undertake expanded internal staffing. These needs often include risk analysis and consolidated reporting, for which EMM utilizes its unique proprietary software platform.

ABOUT EMM WEALTH

EMM Wealth, an SEC-registered investment adviser, was founded in 1968. The founding partners were early pioneers focused on providing commission-free, highly personalized, proactive wealth management services for affluent individuals and their families. A multi-family office, the firm works with clients across the country, providing comprehensive financial planning, fiduciary solutions and investment management services, including ESG and impact investing. EMM helps families with substantial wealth achieve financial security, peace of mind and an enduring legacy. For more information, visit www.EMMWealth.com or email info@emmny.com.

