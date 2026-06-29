Manhattan-Based Miro Wellness Launches New Website Spotlighting Advanced Fitness, Recovery, and Healthspan Optimization Services

Miro Wellness, a Manhattan wellness and fitness optimization center founded by Dr. Rolland Miro, has launched a newly designed website at mirowellness.com. The redesigned site gives New Yorkers a clearer way to explore the center's technology-driven services spanning fitness, recovery, nutrition, and healthspan optimization.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro Wellness, a Manhattan-based wellness and fitness optimization center located in Midtown, has announced the launch of its newly designed website at www.mirowellness.com. The refreshed site is intended to give prospective and existing clients an easier way to learn about the center's services, underlying technology, and approach to long-term health, and to schedule a consultation online.

Miro Wellness

Miro Wellness was founded by Dr. Rolland Miro, who brings a background in sports and functional medicine and roughly two decades of experience working with high performers on recovery and physical resilience. The center combines advanced diagnostics with data-informed, individualized wellness protocols, an approach the practice refers to as the Miro Method.

The center's offerings are organized into several service areas highlighted on the new site. These include Personalized Health Protocols built from each client's metabolic data and biomarkers; Fitness Optimization featuring exercise with continuous oxygen delivery system and an AI Lift Machine workout; Recovery and Wellness options such as hard shell hyperbaric oxygen therapy and red light therapy (photobiomodulation); and Nutrition and Biomarker Insights drawing on measures including VO₂ max, epigenetic biomarker analysis, heart-rate variability tracking, and biological age.

The new website features dedicated pages for each service and technology, an overview of the center's AI-driven diagnostic tools, a blog covering longevity and fitness topics, client testimonials, and online session booking. The site was developed in partnership with Find Local Company, a digital marketing and SEO agency.

"Our goal with the new website was to make it simpler for people to understand how we work and what we offer," said Dr. Rolland Miro, founder of Miro Wellness. "We wanted a clear, accessible place where someone can explore our services, see the technology behind our protocols, and take the first step toward their own health and performance goals."

More About Miro Wellness

Miro Wellness is a wellness and fitness optimization center located in Midtown Manhattan at 515 Madison Avenue, Floor 22A, New York, NY 10022. Founded by Dr. Rolland Miro, the center pairs advanced diagnostics with AI-informed, personalized protocols across fitness, recovery, and nutrition, with a focus on helping clients optimize their healthspan. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.mirowellness.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Rolland Miro

Miro Wellness

515 Madison Avenue, FL 22A

New York, NY 10022

(646) 690-8822

https://www.mirowellness.com

SOURCE Miro Wellness