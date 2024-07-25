Manhattan Interior Contractor Expands to Milton, NY, Amid Continued Success in New York City

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nest Inc., the leading interior contracting company renowned for its exceptional service in New York City, is thrilled to announce the opening of a second location in Milton, NY. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow and thrive despite the industry's challenges.

Steve Friedson, the owner of Nest Inc., has successfully navigated the complexities of insurance, regulations, and fees that come with operating in a bustling metropolis. His dedication and commitment to delivering top-notch interior contracting services have earned Nest Inc. a stellar reputation in Manhattan and the greater New York City area.

"We are excited to bring our expertise and passion for interior contracting to the residents of lower upstate New York," said Friedson. "The new Milton location will allow us to better serve our clients in both the city and the surrounding areas, ensuring they receive the same high-quality service and attention to detail that Nest Inc. is known for."

The Milton office will offer a full range of services, including residential and commercial interior renovations, custom designs, and project management. With this new location, Nest Inc. aims to provide more accessible and efficient services to its growing clientele.

Nest Inc. has built its success on a foundation of innovation, customer satisfaction, and meticulous craftsmanship. The company's expansion into Milton is a testament to its strong performance and the high demand for its services.

For more information about Nest Inc. and its new location in Milton, NY, please visit Nest Inc.'s website or contact them at 917-734-6580.

Contact:

Nest Inc.

Steve Friedson, Owner

Phone: 917-734-6580

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://nestinc.nyc/

About Nest Inc.:

Nest Inc. is a premier interior contracting company based in New York City, specializing in residential and commercial renovations, custom designs, and project management. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Nest Inc. has established itself as a trusted name in the industry.

