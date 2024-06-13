Manhattan Laser Spa Announces New Services In Time For The Summer

The premier medical spa and laser treatment center is also preparing for a second-year anniversary this upcoming August.

MIAMI, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Laser Spa, the premiere spa and laser treatment center, has rapidly become a favorite for those seeking the very best advanced, minimally invasive and results-oriented laser and medical aesthetic treatments available. Located in the heart of Sunny Isles Beach, the prestigious brand calls both Southern Florida and New York City home. The spa known for its luxurious environment and exceptional service is announcing a few new additions to its repertoire as well as an upcoming 2-year anniversary.

Located at 16850 Collins Avenue, Suite 105, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida 33160, the brand boasts four fantastic locations between Miami and NYC.

The Manhattan Laser Spa brand is the creation of entrepreneur Mila Alichaev. In 2005, Mila, had a vision of what she felt would be the best spa experience offering top of the line treatments with the utmost safety and with the highest level of customer service. Manhattan Laser Spa was born, and with a commitment to offer the latest medical aesthetic procedures and laser treatments. Today, clients can take advantage of a variety of services to clients including: CoolSculpting and Emsculpt, IV Therapy, Fillers, Injectables, Microneedling, Skin treatments including Chemical Peels, Ultherapy, Massage and much more. The location has become the absolute "go-to" for many locals, active executives and celebrities, many of whom sought their treatments in the "Big Apple" (where it's been believed some of the best med spas are located). Mila now brings that standard to Miami with her elevated experience at Manhattan Laser Spa.

Mila is bringing Throughout all the work Mila has done in her career, she continues to stay consistent and always strives for more to offer. She is constantly looking for new services to add that will elevate the client experience. With that said, for those who love beauty, specifically "the art of enhancing the face", Manhattan Laser Spa will.in addition to providing these services, also offer Cosmetic InjectableTraining. This widely popular service, will be taught by Mila'a sister and Family Nurse Practitioner. Lilian or "Lily" as she prefers has been in the cosmetic industry for over a decade. She specializes in various treatments such as Botox, Dermal Fillers, Platelet Rich Plasma, RADIESSE®, Kybella®, and much more. At Manhattan Laser Spa, she is a Cosmetic Nurse Injector. She will be the one offering cosmetic injectable trainings at the spa. Training dates and details will be announced on the spa's social media pages. Stay tuned! Follow her on social @lily_fnp

Manhattan Laser Spa has raised the bar by offering the safest and most advanced FDA-approved lasers that provide impressive results for the services offered including the Cynosure Elite Plus and Candela GentleMax Pro. Premier hair removal lasers which treat quickly, comfortably, and effectively. They are also versatile devices; capable of treating pigmented and vascular lesions, and wrinkles. For those wanting to remove a tattoo, look no further.

At a location that offers so much, what else can one add? Memberships for those who frequent Botox, Laser Hair Removal and IV Therapy as well as Q&A's and a discussion with the spa's Medical Director on Hormone Treatments. In addition, the spa will host a 2-year anniversary event on Thursday August 8, 2024. The by invitation event will include a formal presentation with city officials, celebrities, and the media. Details coming soon!

The Manhattan Laser Spa team under leadership of Mila Alichaev invite you to enter a 6,000 square foot beauty paradise where you will come out feeling better no matter the service or treatment. Whether a spa day, much needed "you time" or part of your regular beauty regimen, go by and experience

