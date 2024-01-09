Manhattan Mini Storage, a New York City landmark for nearly five decades, now brings its trusted storage solutions to the heart of Brooklyn and Queens.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Mini Storage, a hallmark of New York City for nearly fifty years, revealed today its strategic expansion into Brooklyn and Queens, breaking new ground beyond Manhattan's island confines. This redevelopment, currently in progress and scheduled for completion in early January, marks a significant milestone in the company's storied history.

You will never find us in Omaha, but you might catch us off a highway in the Bronx Post this Rebrand To MMS

Founded in 1978 as a family-owned business, Manhattan Mini Storage has grown into the city's largest self-storage provider. In December 2021, the company embarked on a new chapter under the stewardship of StorageMart, the world's largest privately-owned self-storage company, continuing a legacy of family leadership spanning four generations.

"We are genuinely excited about our expansion of Manhattan Mini Storage into the boroughs," said Adam Steckler, Chief Operating Officer." You will never find us in Omaha, but you might catch us off a highway in the Bronx. This reflects our dedication to bringing the essence of the Manhattan Mini Storage experience to a vibrant new community, where we will continue to deliver easy, clean and safe storage."

The decision to expand an iconic New York brand into the boroughs underscores the company's commitment to urban living and customer convenience and affordability.

Over the past ten months, the company has introduced innovations such as a 24/7 customer service center and a Fast Pass rental experience to allow storage tenants an expedited and more flexible storage rental experience. The newly branded locations in Brooklyn offer package acceptance, a convenience that many small business owners leverage to store inventory and supplies.

Manhattan Mini Storage customers have long enjoyed moving service coupons to reduce the cost of moving in New York City. This customer perk will travel into the boroughs, helping customers reduce the cost of scheduling moving services across the New York metro area.

In addition, the company will upgrade their gated access entry system to put more choice in the hands of each tenant. Weyen Burnam, Chief Development Officer shared the company's goals, "We will implement new gated access technology that includes an app experience to provide customers more control over their account, allowing them to assign temporary user codes to a family member or guest, see their unit access history, and more."

Manhattan Mini Storage is focused on exceptional service and understanding the needs of urban customers to ensure a seamless experience in storing their belongings. They are equally committed to actively participating in the communities they serve. This commitment is demonstrated through the provision of job opportunities, local charity support, and a focus on eco-friendly practices that align with the community's values and promote sustainability.

About Manhattan Mini Storage:

Manhattan Mini Storage stands as the largest provider of self-storage solutions in NYC. Boasting 20 locations throughout the New York Metropolitan Area, the company offers a diverse range of storage units tailored to meet the needs of residents and local businesses. For further details, visit their website at www.manhattanministorage.com.

Contact:

Sarah Little

573.449.0091

Sarah.Little@storage-mart.com

SOURCE Manhattan Mini Storage