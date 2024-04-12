Manhattan Mini Storage Partners with Stand Up NY For The Smallest Comedy Club in New York City

The concept of performing stand-up comedy in a 5x5 storage unit to small audiences of 1-15 people exemplifies the unique experience Manhattan Mini Storage created with this series for both the local attendees and viewers at home, while also staying quintessentially New York.

Sarah Little, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Manhattan Mini Storage, expressed her excitement about the collaboration: "Here at Manhattan Mini Storage, we're always on the lookout for a good laugh. This collaboration has been a real New York moment, merging comedy and storage and making the most out of small space – that's quintessentially us."

David Rosenberg, Co-Founder of Brand Up Comedy, shared his enthusiasm for the project: "We're all about connecting comics and brands to create comedy gold. Teaming up with Manhattan Mini Storage? That's like hitting the jackpot."

Tune in to Manhattan Mini-Sets on Manhattan Mini Storage's Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit https://www.storage-mart.com/manhattan/mini-sets

About Manhattan Mini Storage

Manhattan Mini Storage has been the leading provider of self storage solutions in New York City since 1978, offering secure, convenient, and accessible storage options tailored to urban lifestyles. Manhattan Mini Storage serves a diverse clientele with a wide range of storage needs, delivering peace of mind and convenience at 20 locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

About Brand Up Comedy

Brand Up Comedy is the creative engine behind Stand Up NY. Born from the minds of Dani Zoldan, Stand Up NY's owner, and David Rosenberg, an award-winning ad creative, we bridge the gap between brands and comedians to craft hilarious, unforgettable content. We're firm believers that being in on the joke is the most authentic place to be. So, we're here to help brands slide seamlessly into the punchline.

About StandUp NY

Celebrated for its rich history, elegant interior and outstanding performers, Stand Up NY is one of New York City's premiere comedy clubs. It has created an exclusive comedy experience and sets the standard for all other comedy clubs. From Jerry Seinfeld and John Oliver to Chris Rock and Amy Schumer, the Stand Up NY stage continues to be a breeding ground for the brightest stars of today and tomorrow.

