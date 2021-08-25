Manhattan Motorcars Launches Hypercar Showcase in place of NY Auto Show

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Motorcars has announced with the cancelation of the 2021 New York Auto Show, they will hold an elite Hypercar Showcase spanning several floors of their mid-town New York dealership. The week-long press and public event is geared at showing the automotive individuality and the unique aptitude for sourcing exotic and truly one-of-a-kind vehicles. The dealership group which has been known for their bespoke inventory and luxury clientele, also has a history of brining in the most unique brands to market before they become available in any other regions, and this showcase is a testament of their continued success and automotive diversity.

The showcase will conclude with a large VIP sunset cocktail reception on Thursday, August 26th atop the roof of their 711 11th Avenue location. Guests will have a very unique opportunity to meet select Manufacturer representatives and to stroll through the cars which will be staged on display in front of the Manhattan skyline backdrop.

Notable hypercars to be included in the displayed lineup from Manhattan Motorcars include the following: Bugatti SuperSport, Bugatti Chiron Sport, Bugatti Pur Sport, Rimac Nevera and Rimac Concept One, Koenigsegg Gemera, Koenigsegg CCX and the unique Koenigsegg CCR – personally owned by Christian von Koenigsegg, Lamborghini STO, SSC Tuatara Prototype, McLaren Senna LM, Bentley Continental GTC Mulliner, Bentley Flying Spur, Rolls- Royce Ghost and Polestar 1.

The event's sponsors include: Beretta, FEM, Hagerty Garage + Social, Hugo Boss, Master & Dynamic, MJS Groupe, Rally Point East, The Baker House 1650, The Macallan and Stone Gate Real Estate.

