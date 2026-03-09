Manhattan Plastic Surgeon Dr. Aviva Preminger Named 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor for Twelfth Consecutive Year

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. B. Aviva Preminger has been named a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor, marking her twelfth consecutive year receiving this prestigious honor. This national recognition highlights Dr. Preminger's expertise in aesthetic breast surgery and her standing as one of New York City's most distinguished female plastic surgeons, representing the top 7% of physicians in the United States.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. has named Dr. B. Aviva Preminger, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Preminger Plastic Surgery, as a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor. This prestigious honor is awarded to exceptional physicians who demonstrate excellence in clinical care, professional achievement, and peer recognition. Dr. Preminger joins an elite group of specialists nationwide acknowledged for their commitment to superior medical outcomes and patient-centered care.

This recognition reflects Dr. Preminger's distinguished career as a leading plastic surgeon with particular expertise in aesthetic breast surgery, including complex breast augmentation and breast revision procedures. Her leadership in the field is further demonstrated by her upcoming role as Chair of the Breast Aesthetic Committee for the American Society of Plastic Surgeons Annual Meeting in 2026. Dr. Preminger has also been recognized as a New York Super Doctor for ten consecutive years, earning induction into the Super Doctors Hall of Fame.

Castle Connolly's rigorous selection process includes peer nominations, evaluation of medical education, training, board certifications, hospital appointments, and disciplinary history. Fewer than 7% of the nation's licensed physicians are selected annually, making it one of the most credible and trusted physician recognitions in the United States.

"Being named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for the twelfth year is a tremendous honor that reflects my team's dedication to providing exceptional care," says Dr. Preminger. "I love what I do, and I am passionate about helping my patients feel great about the way they look. This recognition validates our commitment to achieving natural, beautiful results while maintaining the highest standards of safety and patient care."

Dr. Preminger's leadership in plastic surgery extends beyond her clinical practice. She is a past president of both the New York State Society of Plastic Surgeons and the Greater New York Society of Plastic Surgeons, a distinction that reflects the trust and confidence she has earned from her peers. Patients from New York City and beyond seek out Dr. Preminger for her surgical precision, refined aesthetic judgment, and ability to manage challenging breast augmentation and revision cases that require an advanced level of experience.

Located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Dr. Preminger's boutique practice features a state-of-the-art AAAASF-accredited surgical suite equipped with the latest technology and designed to meet the highest standards of safety and comfort. Her comprehensive range of services includes breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, breast reconstruction, mommy makeover, tummy tuck, liposuction, facelift, rhinoplasty, and advanced non-surgical treatments.

Dr. B. Aviva Preminger is an Ivy League-educated, board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, breast, and body. She graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University and at the top of her class from Cornell University Medical College. Dr. Preminger completed her surgical training at the prestigious New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell/Columbia, earned a Master's degree in Public Health from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, and completed a Clinical Research Fellowship in Breast Surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

A native New Yorker, Dr. Preminger is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. She is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society, and serves on the medical advisory board of Sharsheret, a national non-profit organization benefiting young Jewish women with breast cancer. Dr. Preminger maintains privileges at several prominent New York hospitals including Lenox Hill, Manhattan Eye and Ear Infirmary, and New York Eye and Ear Infirmary.

For more information about Dr. Aviva Preminger or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.premingermd.com or call (212) 706-1900.

