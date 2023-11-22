Manhattan Psychology Group Joins ARC Health

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company, announces the acquisition of Manhattan Psychology Group, PC (MPG), a distinguished behavioral health practice with multiple locations catering to the Greater New York City Metro Area. Their physical offices are located on the Upper West Side in Manhattan and Long Island City, Queens, and their broad spectrum of services encompass Northern NJ, Westchester, Long Island, and all five Boroughs of New York City.

Established in 2011 by Josh Rosenthal, PsyD and Niloo Dardashti, PsyD, MPG is renowned for its commitment to providing mission-driven and diverse therapeutic services for individuals of all ages. Specializing in multidisciplinary support for mental health, behavioral, and educational challenges, MPG's unique and integrated approach has made it a leader in the Greater NYC Metro Area. Having more than 200 providers, including clinical psychologists, neuropsychologists, psychotherapists, board certified behavior analysts, and special education teachers, MPG provides wrap-around virtual and in-person support across all settings, including the office, home, school, and community.

The practice's commitment to accessibility is reflected in its diverse payer mix as well as service line offerings.  MPG's distinctive positioning places them as one of the few practices in NYC providing both mental health services and Applied Behavioral Analysis under one roof. This sets it apart and resonates with ARC Health's devotion to offering comprehensive healthcare solutions.

Vince Morra, ARC Health's CEO, stated, "Our partnership with Josh and Niloo and the integration of MPG into the ARC Health family will not only expand the scope and depth of services offered but also reinforces a shared dedication to excellence in mental healthcare."

This transaction was facilitated by Mertz Taggart, a healthcare-focused M&A advisory firm, headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

