Manhattan Review Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Free GMAT, GRE, LSAT, ACT, and SAT Practice Questions

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Review, a leading test prep provider that offers academically based learning programs featuring the most advanced curricula and the most qualified instructors in the industry, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in 1999 in New York City by Joern Meissner, then a doctoral candidate at Columbia Business School, the company initially offered content-driven yet time-efficient preparation exclusively for the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). The company has since adopted its efficient study system for other tests, including the GRE, LSAT, SAT, ACT, and TOEFL. Since the early 2000s, Manhattan Review has seen tremendous growth and expanded to other major U.S. and international markets.

"We are immensely proud to have provided top-quality test prep for the past 20 years, and we are even more proud to report that our services have helped countless students reach their full potential and gain admission to the schools of their choice. We look forward to continuing our work for the next 20 years and beyond," said Meissner, who still serves as chairman of the company, upon reaching this milestone. Manhattan Review has created learning programs tailored to busy professionals and students — clients who are working under tight time constraints and need to raise their scores, sometimes dramatically. Manhattan Review recruits and trains the top test prep instructors in the United States and all over the world to deliver programs that improve scores with time-efficient study methods. By relying on a content-driven curriculum – not gimmicks or "tricks" – students do more than memorize; they learn methods for understanding test content and solving test problems. From its humble beginnings, Manhattan Review now serves the full spectrum of undergraduate- and graduate-level university admission tests, and the company has become a recognized leader in standardized test preparation.

Manhattan Review is also at the forefront of online education. Having conducted its first live online class more than 14 years ago, the firm continues to innovate in the digital learning space. One of its latest developments, available to the public free of charge, can be found on its website: access to GMAT, GRE, LSAT, ACT, and SAT practice questions. These practice questions come with detailed solutions as well as reports on the statistical distribution of previous visitors' answers, giving users interesting insights into the difficulty of the questions and enabling candidates to learn from their mistakes.

