Manhattan Review Publishes Eighth Edition of Its Turbocharge Your GMAT Series

Seven-guide series updated for the current exam, with free online practice questions and one book offered free of charge on ManhattanReview.com

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Review has published the eighth edition of Turbocharge Your GMAT, its GMAT preparation book series, comprising seven fully updated guides for the most recent edition of the business school admission exam. The volumes represent the most substantial revision the series has undergone since it was first published.

Manhattan Review releases seven new guides as part of the 8th Edition of its GMAT Prep Book Series.

The entire set particularly emphasizes explanations, instead of simply providing answer keys. Each practice question is followed by a detailed solution describing the reasoning that produces the correct answer, as well as an alternative way to arrive at the right solution if one exists. The specific mistake for each wrong choice is also spelled out. This way a student who gets a question wrong learns which mistake they made, not just that they made one.

"A preparation book should explain, not merely drill," said Professor Dr. Joern Meissner, founder of Manhattan Review. "That has been our guiding principle since the first lectures in 1999, and this latest edition is the fullest expression of it that we have published."

Students can try the online GMAT question bank — no download or registration required — and can also download a free ebook copy of the GMAT Quantitative Question Bank, one of the seven books. Both draw on the research-based strategies and insights that have helped countless learners achieve and surpass their GMAT prep goals.

About Manhattan Review

Manhattan Review was founded in 1999 by Professor Dr. Joern Meissner, who wrote its first GMAT course while teaching quantitative subjects to MBA students at Columbia Business School in New York City. What began as GMAT preparation has grown into an education technology and test preparation company, with courses, published books, and online question banks for the GMAT, LSAT, and SAT, among other admissions and English-proficiency exams — covering business school, law school, and college. The company is headquartered in New York City. Visit https://www.ManhattanReview.com for course schedules, free practice questions, and further information.

GMAT is a registered trademark of the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). GMAC does not endorse, nor is it affiliated in any way with, the owner of this product or any content herein.

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Karen L Miller

Manhattan Review, Inc.

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New York, NY 10016

Phone: (212) 316-2000

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SOURCE Manhattan Review, Inc.