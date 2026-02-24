Manhattan Review Unveils New Free GMAT Practice Questions Featuring Data Insights Section

Manhattan Review's practice questions with significant Data Insights focus help students prepare for the GMAT

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Review, a premier name in global test preparation, today announced the release of new GMAT practice questions that are now available for everyone free of charge on the company's website. This comprehensive set of questions and accompanying detailed answers includes a substantial emphasis on the exam's recently introduced Data Insights (DI) section.

The practice questions mirror the format and difficulty level of the GMAT to most effectively assist students in their preparation for the exam. Test takers benefit from the considerable focus provided on the critical Data Insights section and the challenges of its combination of Integrated Reasoning and Data Sufficiency question types. Additionally, an innovative performance comparison tool reveals useful data about how other students answered the same questions.

Manhattan Review offers this resource at no cost to help students worldwide understand and successfully ready their skills for the updated GMAT, free from any cost considerations. This reflects the company's commitment to making high-quality preparation tools accessible to all prospective MBA candidates without financial barriers.

"The GMAT evolves to reflect changes in the dynamic business landscape, and our role is to ensure every student has the tools to keep pace," said Manhattan Review founder Dr. Joern Meissner. "Our highly-acclaimed online interface makes accessing these new practice questions intuitive and effective, and we've further refined it with an innovative feature that shares important information about other students' responses. By providing these resources for free, we are reaffirming our dedication to the belief that every aspiring MBA candidate deserves access to the best preparation tools to achieve their academic and professional ambitions."

About Manhattan Review, Inc.

Manhattan Review is a global EdTech leader in test preparation and tutoring, merging advances in technology with pedagogical expertise to create individual learning experiences. Founded in New York City in 1999 by Prof. Dr. Joern Meissner, Manhattan Review has grown to become a leading firm in test prep, admissions consulting, and career training worldwide. With a focus on efficiency, quality, and personalized service, Manhattan Review continues to set the standard for academic excellence and professional success in the test prep industry. For more detailed information regarding our educational services please visit https://www.manhattanreview.com (Manhattan Review's official website).

