Manhattan Review releases comprehensive vocabulary study resource to help students prepare for the SAT

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Review, a global leader in test preparation, today announced the launch of its free SAT vocabulary training tool. This brand-new study resource that encompasses a comprehensive 3,000 words to assist students as they prepare for the SAT is now available on the company's website.

Manhattan Review Launches Free SAT Vocabulary Training Tool Featuring 3,000 Words.

The vocabulary tool is designed to be used by students at all levels, evenly dividing the expansive word list into 500-word categories structured to become increasingly more difficult. Students move through the Essential, Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced categories, beginning with foundational vocabulary words and progressing to more complex terms as they steadily improve their skills. Two optional categories allow students to further expand their vocabulary with less frequently-appearing words.

This resource reflects Manhattan Review's commitment to making high-quality educational tools widely accessible. By offering it free of charge, the company aims to sidestep financial constraints and give every student the same opportunity to build their vocabulary in preparation for the SAT.

"A strong vocabulary is fundamental to achieving a high score on the SAT's Reading and Writing section," Manhattan Review founder Dr. Joern Meissner said. "We developed this tool to give students a powerful, user-friendly, and, most importantly, free resource to master the words they need to succeed. We believe this to be a valuable asset for students as they navigate the pressures of college admissions preparation."

Manhattan Review's SAT vocabulary training tool can be accessed now right from the company's website. Students, parents, and educators are encouraged to explore this new resource and make it a valuable part of their test preparation.

About Manhattan Review, Inc.

Manhattan Review is a global EdTech leader in test preparation and tutoring, merging advances in technology with pedagogical expertise to create individual learning experiences. Founded in New York City in 1999 by Prof. Dr. Joern Meissner, Manhattan Review has grown to become a leading firm in test prep, admissions consulting, and career training worldwide. With a focus on efficiency, quality, and personalized service, Manhattan Review continues to set the standard for academic excellence and professional success in the test prep industry. For more detailed information regarding our educational services please visit https://www.manhattanreview.com (Manhattan Review's official website).

Media Contact:

Karen L Miller

Manhattan Review, Inc.

2 Park Ave Ste 2010

New York, NY 10016

Phone: (212) 316-2000

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Manhattan Review, Inc.