Manhattan Sandwiches Will Never Be the Same! Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Debuts in Upper East Manhattan

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, a national sandwich brand known for its award-winning, hand crafted cheese steaks. Turkey subs, and more, will debut a new location in Manhattan at 1711 2nd Avenue on May 24. Capriotti's brings the Upper East Side a 45-year tradition of handmade sandwiches that includes slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with our fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The location will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Manhattan community.

The new Capriotti's store is owned and family operated by Ashok and Mallika Israni and their son Krishna Israni, who moved to the U.S. with their family from west Africa 20 years ago. Prior to Krishna attending medical school, the Isranis lived in Las Vegas, where they were first introduced to Capriotti's. Ashok has owned several businesses throughout Krishna's life and Krishna has always had a passion for helping his dad operate the family businesses. Ashok wanted his son to have the opportunity to pursue an education and promised Krishna they could open a business together again in the future. Ten years later, that's exactly what they did. Krishna is a local physician and has been a business owner with his dad for over a year now. This is their first Capriotti's, with plans to expand in the future.

"We're excited to make Capriotti's available to Manhattan residents," said Krishna. "Whether someone is vegetarian or a meat-lover, there are options for everyone, which is why we love what Capriotti's has to offer. The food is fresh and delicious and we can't wait for everyone to experience it for themselves."

The Upper East Side Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in the Upper East Side offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

For more information, please visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 646-590-1500.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

