Manhattan School of Music Junior Awarded the 2024, $10,000 Wilshire Quinn Musical Arts Scholarship

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. proudly announces Owne Xayboury, a 20-year-old violist, as the recipient of this year's $10,000 Wilshire Quinn Musical Arts Scholarship. Wilshire Quinn will apply the funds directly to his tuition at the Manhattan School of Music, where he is earning his degree in Viola Performance.

Wilshire Quinn saw an outstanding pool of talented applicants across the United States, showcasing unique narratives and impressive musical aptitude.

2024 Wilshire Quinn Musical Arts Scholarship Winner Owne Xayboury

Raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as one of ten siblings, Owne's home was always full of life, noise, and personalities. Owne's musical journey began when he was 12 years old after attending a concert that exposed him to the thick, dark tone of the viola. From that moment, he knew he wanted to pursue the viola, later finding in it an extension of his expressions, identity, and voice.

Owne has made notable achievements as a young violist. In high school, he was the principal violist of the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra and won their concerto competition. Owne's talent and dedication to the viola also earned him first prize in the 2023 New York Young Virtuoso Competition, where he debuted at Carnegie Hall. He has also collaborated with renowned musicians, including violinist and former concertmaster of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Frank Almond, and American rapper and three-time Grammy Award winner, Common.

Owne's passion for the viola is fueled by the immense sacrifices his parents made for their family and his desire to inspire future generations of Hmong people to pursue their dreams, regardless of cultural expectations. Overcoming the challenge of defying cultural norms that often undervalue artistic careers, Owne has demonstrated that true success is found in pursuing what brings you happiness and fulfillment.

"Owne's remarkable artistry and heartfelt passion for the viola truly captivated us. His video submission showcased not only his technical skill but also a profound emotional connection to the music," stated Christopher M. Garcia, CEO of Wilshire Quinn Capital. He added, "Owne represents the kind of talent and commitment we aim to honor through our scholarship program."

Owne's musical inspirations include Rachmaninoff, Strauss, Schumann, and contemporary artists like Daniel Caesar and SZA. His greatest musical inspiration is his current private viola teacher, Molly Carr.

"What I love about being a musician is that we play a role of bringing things back to life," said Owne. "There is a culture, a story, a person, and a life within the notes on the page that we spend our life committing to. I think it is special that we have that ability to resurrect the beauty that goes beyond the notes."

About the Wilshire Quinn Scholarship

The Wilshire Quinn Musical Arts Scholarship is a $10,000 annual award presented to a qualified applicant who embodies leadership in the musical arts via their talents and character. Funds are used for tuition only and paid directly to the educational institution of the winner.

The application process involves a brief personal statement along with a three-minute musical performance recording. Applications for the 2025 scholarship will open to applicants on March 1, 2025, and the winner announced on or around July 1, 2025.

Visit www.wilshirequinn.com/scholarship/ to learn more information about the award and application process.

About Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc.

Funding for the Wilshire Quinn Musical Arts Scholarship is provided by Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. Founded in 2004 by CEO and Chief Investment Officer Christopher M. Garcia, Wilshire Quinn Capital oversees the privately held Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC.

As one of the premier private lenders both nationally and particularly in the state of California, Wilshire Quinn Capital is committed to strengthening local communities by supporting the arts with awards such as the Wilshire Quinn Musical Arts Scholarship.

CONTACT:

Natalie Snyder

[email protected]

(619) 872-6000

SOURCE Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc.